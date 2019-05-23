ICC World Cup 2019: India get down to business on first day after landing in England

Team India hit the nets at the Oval Cricket Ground in London on Thursday, a day after they touched down in England for the 2019 World Cup. Captain Virat Kohli was seen taking guard in the nets in a video posted on Twitter by BCCI.

Advertising

The team had departed from Mumbai late on Tuesday night, after a press conference by Kohli and Ravi Shasti, and reached London on Wednesday. The 15-man squad was joined by the coaches, support staff and physios.

We’re here at The Oval for our very first training session for the #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8LXifLV70S — BCCI (@BCCI) 23 May 2019

Earlier, Ravi Shastri had tweeted a picture with some senior India players and support staff members in England.

India play New Zealand on May 25 in the first of their two warm-up matches followed by the second in against Bangladesh on May 28.

They will play their first World Cup match against South Africa on June 5. For the first time since the 1992 edition, all teams will play each other once to decide the semifinalists. After South Africa, India will take on Australia (June 9), New Zealand (June 13) and Pakistan (June 16).