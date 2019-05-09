ICC World Cup 2019: England would be better with Jofra Archer in squad, says Liam Plunkett

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett backed the inclusion of allrounder Jofra Archer into the World Cup squad. The Barbados-born cricketer was not included in England’s 15-man squad, but is looking to make a late bid in the ongoing five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

In the first ODI against, Archer impressed with the ball, picking up a wicket and giving just six runs in four overs before rain halted the play and caused a no-result. Speaking to reporters after the match, Plunkett said: “He’s obviously a class act.”

“He showed today, he’s rocked up and bowled really nicely with pace and smashed the right good areas, picked up a wicket in the first few overs, beating the left-hander (Imam) on the outside edge.”

The right-armer further said that Archer bowls “effortlessly”. “It looks easy for him, he ambles in and bowls 93 mph, he makes it look effortless… “With him in your squad, you’re going to be a better team. Whoever performs best should be in the squad. If it wasn’t Jofra, someone else would be knocking on the door… If they come in and bowl well, they deserve to be there.”

Speaking on his own performance, Plunkett honestly said: “I still don’t feel at my best. I feel I can be better, but if I’m still picking wickets up I’m happy with that.”

“You don’t want the rain, you don’t want it (to) come, but all you can do when (you) get a chance again is be your own selector and perform. That’s what ‘Dizzy’ (Gillespie) used to say, ‘be your own selector’. If you’re picking up wickets that’s what you’ll do,” he added.