ICC World Cup 2019: David Warner departs for 0, Steve Smith hammers 89 in warm-up game

Former Australia captain Steve Smith played an impressive innings during Australia’s warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday. The right-handed batsman, who was banned from international cricket for a year following the ball-tampering episode last year, struck an un unbeaten 89 as Australia reached 277 for six in 50 overs.

On the other hand, former Aussie vice-captain David Warner, who was also playing his second match in yellow jersey since completing his one-year ban for tampering, was dismissed for a duck. The left-handed batsman, who scored 39 in his first match since return from “Sandpapergate” incident, came out to open the innings with Aaron Finch, but just lasted six balls.

Warner spooned a catch to cover against Kiwis seamer Doug Bracewell, as he went back to the dugout without getting runs on the board.

Apart from Smith, Usman Khawaja (56) and Glenn Maxwell (52) also scored fifties each. In the course of his 77-ball innings, Smith hammered four fours and four sixes.

New Zealand chased down the target with 16 balls to spare. Will Young scored a ton (130 in 132 balls) while Tom Latham struck an unbeaten 69 runs in 67 balls as Kiwis won the match by 7 wickets.

Mitchell Starc, who made his return from an injury after three months, was impressive with the ball, registering figures of 14/2 in 5 overs. But it was not enough to take his side to a win.