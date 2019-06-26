Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to training

In a major boost for India, BCCI revealed on Tuesday that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to training by sharing a video of him bowling in the nets. The 29-year-old got injured in the game against Pakistan and was sidelined for two-three matches.

In his absence, Mohammed Shami was given a game against Afghanistan and he immediately made an impact. The 28-year-old picked up a hattrick and finished with figures of 40-4 in his come back match. Bhuvi may still sit out in the game against West Indies on Thursday as India will want to give him ample rest until he is match ready.

India’s World cup campaign was plagued by injuries as Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out after their match against Australia. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken five wickets from two games before he got injured in the match against Pakistan. It will be interesting to see if India decided to replace Bhuvi with Shami after he is fit to play or do they continue with the in-form Mohammed Shami. India is currently placed in the third spot on the point table with four wins from five games.