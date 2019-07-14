ICC Cricket World Cup: Jason Roy and Kumar Dharmasena’s foes-turn-friends moment!

England opener Jason Roy’s dissent against umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s decision hit the headlines. The swashbuckling batter had to face 30 percent of his match fee for this offence. Dharmasena was wrong in giving Roy out and it led social media to run a campaign to remove the umpire from the final. Though Dharmasena is standing in the final, Jason Roy met him before the match and settle his grievance, confirmed the ICC World Cup’s official twitter handle by sharing this image.

Jason Roy in his interview ahead of the final match told the ICC that It was a disappointment to miss out on a century in the semi-final when he was given out caught behind for 85, a mistaken decision by umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Roy couldn’t correct the error because England had already lost their review, and he was punished with a fine for his reaction, but the opener explained that he hadn’t realised that was the case. He said: “I spoke to Kumar and said I thought we had the review. That’s where the conversation started, but I got it wrong. There was a lot of passion at that moment. There has been a lot of hard work in the past few years to get to where I am now. To get out like that was slightly disappointing and I probably showed it more than I should have. But it is a professional sport, and emotions run high. You have to ride the wave and we’re in the final now.”

Kumar Dharmasena has been appointed as the umpire for the ongoing World Cup final as well, despite his incorrect decision to give English opener Jason Roy out in the semi-final tussle at Edgbaston on Thursday. The Sri Lankan umpire declared Roy out caught behind down the leg-side on 85 off Pat Cummins even as replays showed that he had made no contact with the ball. Roy refused to walk off and requested a review only to realise that the English side had already lost one as Jonny Bairstow used up England’s review after he was trapped in front by Mitchell Starc.