World Cup final 2019: What happens if ENG vs NZ ends in a tie?

England, who reach their fourth final, the first since 1992, are the favourites to win ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on underdogs’ New Zealand in the final at the Lord’s on Saturday.

But what if the match turns into a tie? The World Cup final could be decided by a Super Over in case the match ends in a tie.

While some fans have wildly guessed if the ICC would have a bowl-out that used to be used as T20 tie-breakers, the rules for the finals are simple and easy in case of a tie.

Replicating the arrangements of the previous edition of the cricket World Cup in 2015, the ICC Board reinstated the use of a ‘Super Over’ in the event of a tie in the final of the 50-over showpiece event.

However, if the final and reserve day are washed out then the two finalists share the trophy.

On-field umpires taking charge of the final between New Zealand and England will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus.