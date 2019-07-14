Toggle Menu
World Cup final 2019: What happens if ENG vs NZ ends in a tie?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/icc-cricket-world-cup-final-2019-eng-vs-nz-in-case-of-tie-draw-washout-final-super-over-winner-5828309/

World Cup final 2019: What happens if ENG vs NZ ends in a tie?

While some fans have wildly guessed if the ICC will have a bowl-out that used to be used as T20 tie-breakers, the rules for the finals are simple and easy in case of a tie.

New Zealand’s Colin de Grandhomme and head coach Gary Stead during nets. (Source: Reuters)

England, who reach their fourth final, the first since 1992, are the favourites to win ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on underdogs’ New Zealand in the final at the Lord’s on Saturday.

But what if the match turns into a tie? The World Cup final could be decided by a Super Over in case the match ends in a tie.

While some fans have wildly guessed if the ICC would have a bowl-out that used to be used as T20 tie-breakers, the rules for the finals are simple and easy in case of a tie.

Replicating the arrangements of the previous edition of the cricket World Cup in 2015, the ICC Board reinstated the use of a ‘Super Over’ in the event of a tie in the final of the 50-over showpiece event.

Advertising

However, if the final and reserve day are washed out then the two finalists share the trophy.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

On-field umpires taking charge of the final between New Zealand and England will be Sri Lankan Kumar Dharmasena and South African Marais Erasmus.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs England: Renaissance men
2 Fallout of India not in final: Their fans have 41 per cent of the tickets
3 World Cup 2019: Look how far they’ve come