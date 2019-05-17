ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Points Table, Team Details, Stats, Match date and Time, Broadcast details

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup will start on May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa. For the first time after 1992 World Cup, this edition will be played in a round-robin format, which means that all the ten participating nations will clash with each other at least once and the top four teams will progress to the semi-finals.

Defending champions Australia, who will be boosted with the return of former skipper Steve Smith and David Warner after serving their 12-month suspension for their role in the ball tampering scandal, will start their campaign against minnows Afghanistan on June 1.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will play their first match against South Africa on June 5. All the league matches will be wrapped up by July 6 and the finals will be played on July 14 at Lords.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Teams, Squad, Players List:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 1. Tom Blundell, who is yet to play an ODI, is a part of the 15-man squad. He has been roped in the squad in place of Tim Seifert after the wicketkeeper-batsman sustained a finger injury. Spinner Ish Sodhi also found his name in the 15-man list and was preferred over Todd Astle as the team’s second spinner. Ross Taylor is the most experienced amongst all as he will be the seventh Kiwi cricketer to participate in four cricket world cups.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Australia: All eyes will be on Smith and Warner in the upcoming cricket megaevent, as Australia kick-off their World Cup campaign against minnows Afghanistan on June 1. The duo will make a comeback in the international arena after completing their 12-month suspension for their role in the ball-tampering scandal during the Test series against South Africa last year. The batting unit will be led by the skipper Aaron Finch along with Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Warner, and Smith. The team has also named two all-rounders in the form of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Meanwhile, the pace battery will be spearheaded by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The other seamers that have been named in the squad are Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff.

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

India: The Men in Blue led by Virat Kohli will play their first match against South Africa on June 5 and will lock horns with arch-rival Pakistan on June 16. The 15-man squad is a combination of six batsman, four all-rounders, and five bowlers. The batting unit will be spearheaded by the skipper himself and he will be supported by Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohit, and MS Dhoni. In the bowling unit, the team has opted for three seamers instead of four. Therefore, it makes the role of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar more crucial as one out of the two will have to step in as the fourth seamer. Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of young Rishabh Pant and will take charge as the team’s second wicketkeeper.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh: Rookie seamer Abu Jayed earned a spot in Bangladesh’s World Cup squad while batsman Mosaddek Hossain also made the cut in their 15-man team for the showpiece tournament. Jayed, who has played only five Tests and three T20Is, was picked following his performances in the two-Test series in New Zealand where he finished as the visitors’ leading wicket-taker. Three recovering players — left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, all-rounder Mahmudullah and paceman Rubel Hossain — are also part of the squad.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

England: Hosts England will start their campaign against South Africa on May 30. Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, and Tom Curran will lead the batting unit. Joe Denly, who has only featured in nine ODIs, is the surprise entry in the bowling department and is likely to serve as a back-up option for the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. Alex Hales was removed from the squad following a second suspension due to recreational drug use. No replacement has been named on date of writing

Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, David Willey

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Danajaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga were some of the big names that were not included in Sri Lanka’s 15-man World Cup squad. Meanwhile, Milinda Siriwardana and Jeffrey Vandersay, who have not featured in a single ODI since 2017 were roped in the 15-member squad. 21-year-old Avishka Fernando, who didn’t have a brilliant outing in South Africa last month has also been included in the squad. Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera are the key players that are a part of the World Cup squad. The bowling department will be spearheaded by the veteran Malinga. The squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne will begin their campaign against New Zealand on June 1.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

South Africa: The Proteas will lock horns with England in the tournament opener on May 30. Dale Steyn, who recently made a comeback into regular action for South Africa after resolving long-standing injury issues, is part of the 15-man squad. Anrich Nortje, who was initially the part of the team, was ruled out of the tournament due to injury and Chris Morris has come in as a replacement.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie vd Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Pakistan left out experienced but out-of-form pacer Mohammad Aamir from its 15-member World Cup squad and included teenage fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in the line-up. The team will start their campaign against West Indies on May 31.

Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail

Afghanistan: Afghanistan named fast bowler Hamid Hassan, who last played for the side in July 2016, in their 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup. Hassan, 31, has played 32 one-day internationals for the war-torn nation and was also part of Afghanistan’s maiden appearance at the 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand four years back. The team also replaced long-serving ODI captain Asghar Afghan with Gulbadin Naib as part of wholesale changes to the team’s leadership structure across formats. While several senior players questioned the timing of the leadership changes before the May 30-July 14 World Cup, Afghan kept his place in the squad.

Squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies: While Chris Gayle and Andre Russell were included in the 15-man World Cup squad, all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine didn’t make the cut. Darren Bravo also made it to the squad with wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

Squad: Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 schedule:

Date Match Venue

Thursday, May 30 England vs South Africa The Oval, London

Friday, May 31 West Indies vs Pakistan Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday, June 1 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday, June 1 Afghanistan vs Australia (D/N) Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Sunday, June 2 South Africa vs Bangladesh The Oval, London

Monday, June 3 England vs Pakistan Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Tuesday, June 4 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Wednesday, June 5 South Africa vs India Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Wednesday, June 5 Bangladesh vs New Zealand (D/N) The Oval, London

Thursday, June 6 Australia vs Windies Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, June 7 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Saturday, June 8 England vs Bangladesh Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday, June 8 Afghanistan vs New Zealand County Ground, Taunton

Sunday, June 9 India vs Australia The Oval, London

Monday, June 10 South Africa vs Windies Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Tuesday, June 11 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Wednesday, June 12 Australia vs Pakistan County Ground, Taunton

Thursday, June 13 India vs New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, June 14 England vs Windies Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Saturday, June 15 Sri Lanka vs Australia The Oval, London

Saturday, June 15 South Africa vs Afghanistan (D/N) Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Sunday, June 16 India vs Pakistan Old Trafford, Manchester

Monday, June 17 Windies vs Bangladesh County Ground, Taunton

Tuesday, June 18 England vs Afghanistan Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday, June 19 New Zealand vs South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday, June 20 Australia vs Bangladesh Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, June 21 England vs Sri Lanka Headingley, Leeds

Saturday, June 22 India vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Saturday, June 22 Windies vs New Zealand (D/N) Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday, June 23 Pakistan vs South Africa Lord’s, London

Monday, June 24 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Tuesday, June 25 England vs Australia Lord’s, London

Wednesday, June 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday, June 27 Windies vs India Old Trafford, Manchester

Friday, June 28 Sri Lanka vs South Africa The Riverside, Durham

Saturday, June 29 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Headingley, Leeds

Saturday, June 29 New Zealand vs Australia (D/N) Lord’s, London

Sunday, June 30 England vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham

Monday, July 1 Sri Lanka vs Windies The Riverside, Durham

Tuesday, July 2 Bangladesh vs India Edgbaston, Birmingham

Wednesday, July 3 England vs New Zealand The Riverside, Durham

Thursday, July 4 Afghanistan vs Windies Headingley, Leeds

Friday, July 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Lord’s, London

Saturday, July 6 Sri Lanka vs India Headingley, Leeds

Saturday, July 6 Australia vs South Africa (D/N) Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday, July 9 Semi-Final (1 vs 4) Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday, July 11 Semi-Final (2 vs 3) Edgbaston, Birmingham

Sunday, July 14 Final Lord’s, London

Important stats: As the World Cup begins from May 30, defending champions Australia will look forward to winning their sixth title. They’ve currently won the most World Cups (five) and are followed by West Indies and India who have won two titles each. In batting, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 2278 runs in 44 innings and Glenn McGrath holds the record for picking the most number of wickets. The Aussie great picked 71 wickets in 39 matches.

In India, the ICC World Cup 2019 will broadcast on Star Sports and the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.