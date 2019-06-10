ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule, Points Table, Today Match Timings: South Africa aim for first win against West Indies

After losing their previous three matches, South Africa will look for a win when they take on West Indies at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. The Proteas are currently placed at number nine on the points table and a defeat today will hamper their chances of making it to the final four. Meanwhile, their opponent West Indies are settled at number seven with one win and one defeat.

Advertising

The Proteas endured a 104-run defeat against England in the tournament opener, and then faced a shocking loss against minnows Bangladesh in their second fixture, in which the Asian side posted their highest World Cup total.

It has been a mixed run for Jason Holder-led West Indies unit so far. After securing a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Pakistan in their opening fixture, the Caribbean side were overpowered by defending champions Australia on Thursday.

Looking at the head-to-head record, the Proteas have an upper edge over their opponent. Out of the six matches played between the side so far, South Africa have emerged victorious on four occasions. During their last encounter against West Indies in the previous edition, South Africa dismantled the Windies team and won the contest by 257 runs.

Advertising

New Zealand are currently placed on top of the table with three consecutive wins. They are followed by England, with two wins and one defeat.

After securing a 36-run victory over defending champions Australia on Sunday, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit are placed on the third position.