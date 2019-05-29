ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: A spectacular show on the cards

Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony LIVE Stream updates: Before the ICC World Cup kicks off on Friday, players will be present at the World Cup 2019 opening ceremony at the Mall, opposite Buckingham Palace in Central London. Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and Comedian Paddy McGuinness will be hosting the ceremony. Prior to the opening ceremony, the captains of 10 teams participating in the World Cup met Prince Harry and the members of the British Royal family at a gala event.

England and South Africa will kick off the showpiece event on May 30 at Kennington Oval, London. England are touted as one of the favourites to win the trophy given the brand of cricket they have played in recent past under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. England lost their first warm-up game against Australia by a narrow margin of 12 runs but got back to the winning ways with a comprehensive win against Afghanistan by nine wickets.