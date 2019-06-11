Don’t think Pakistan fans will boo Steve Smith: Sarfraz Ahmed on Virat Kohli’s gesture

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed does not believe that Steve Smith will be booed by Pakistani cricket fans when they take on Australia on Wednesday. During India vs Australia clash on Sunday, a few Indian fans booed Smith and called him ‘cheater’ during the first innings when he was fielding at the boundary line. Indian skipper Virat Kohli soon intervened and urged fans to cheer instead of booing Smith for the infamous sandpapergate.

The act of sportsmanship was appreciated by the Australian batsman on the field and cricketing fraternity across the globe. On being asked whether Sarfraz would do the same if Pakistan fans boo Smith, the wicketkeeper-batsman had an unexpected answer.

“I don’t think Pakistani people will do that. Pakistani people love cricket, they love to support and they love the players.” Sarfraz told reporters in the press conference.

Pakistan are currently ranked 8th in the points table of the World Cup 2019 with one win from three matches. Pakistan’s third game against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled. They lost their first game comprehensively against West Indies owing to a batting collapse. The Sarfraz-led side then came back strongly beating favourites England in their second match.

The rain threat looms large over Pakistan’s fourth game of the tournament at Taunton. This World Cup has already seen three matches being washed out due to rain. According to the weather forecast, the rain will cause hindrance in the World Cup throughout this week.

If the match gets washed out and both teams share one point each, Pakistan will move to the sixth slot with four points in four games whereas Australia will climb to the second spot with five points in four games.