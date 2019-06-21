World Cup 2019: I became more positive after being ignored for World Cup, says Rishabh Pant

Toggle Menu
Rishabh Pant was flown in as cover after Shikhar Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

Back in the Indian team as a replacement following the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Friday said he remained positive despite being ignored from the World Cup squad.

Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

“When I didn’t get selected, I thought maybe I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

“It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to the temple and paid her offerings.”

“As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy.”

Currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table, India will next take on Afghanistan on Saturday.

