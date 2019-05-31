Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: ‘RCB better than Pak team,’ Indian fans mock Pakistan’s poor defeat vs West Indieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/how-indian-fans-reacted-to-pakistans-humbling-defeat-to-west-indies-5759180/

World Cup 2019: ‘RCB better than Pak team,’ Indian fans mock Pakistan’s poor defeat vs West Indies

Pakistan's score of 105 in 21.4 overs was their second lowest total in World Cup history. It was also their shortest innings in terms of balls played.

Hasan Ali walks off the pitch at the end of the World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday (Reuters Photo)

Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty and Oshane Thomas starred with the ball as West Indies cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in their World Cup 2019 opener against Pakistan.

The match, despite having been billed as one that would produce a high-scoring encounter, saw Pakistan collapsing tamely in the first innings. Their score of 105 in 21.4 overs was their second-lowest total in World Cup history. It was also their shortest innings in terms of balls played. Their defeat, by 7 wickets with 36.2 overs to spare, was also their biggest ODI defeat in terms of balls remaining.

Here are some Indian fans reacted to Pakistan’s abysmal defeat:

India play their first match of the World Cup against South Africa on June 5.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle breaks record for most World Cup sixes
2 World Cup 2019: West Indies demolish Pakistan for winning start
3 World Cup 2019: Pakistan record their shortest innings in World Cup history