World Cup 2019: ‘RCB better than Pak team,’ Indian fans mock Pakistan’s poor defeat vs West Indies

Chris Gayle top-scored with a quick fifty and Oshane Thomas starred with the ball as West Indies cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket win in their World Cup 2019 opener against Pakistan.

The match, despite having been billed as one that would produce a high-scoring encounter, saw Pakistan collapsing tamely in the first innings. Their score of 105 in 21.4 overs was their second-lowest total in World Cup history. It was also their shortest innings in terms of balls played. Their defeat, by 7 wickets with 36.2 overs to spare, was also their biggest ODI defeat in terms of balls remaining.

Here are some Indian fans reacted to Pakistan’s abysmal defeat:

Yet again, Pakistan is getting devastated under a cloud cover. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 31, 2019

High-scoring tournament? Pakistan elegantly pulling off the first batting collapse of #CWC19 — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) May 31, 2019

When Wahab Riaz hit those sixes #PAKvWI Whole Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/KrxY6D3dGm — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 31, 2019

Can team Naya Pakistan please get puraana Imran?! 🙈🤐😬 #PAKvWI #CWC19 — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 31, 2019

Indian Twitter welcoming Pakistan in the worldcup banter. #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/hWhLyPlIqA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 31, 2019

World Cup so far: England: 311/8 South Africa (207) + Pakistan (105) = 312 Men in Green winning! #CWC19 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 31, 2019

Admit it , RCB is far better than Pak team 🤣🤣.#PAKvWI — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) May 31, 2019

India play their first match of the World Cup against South Africa on June 5.