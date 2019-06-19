Hashim Amla becomes second fastest to 8000 ODI runs

Hashim Amla became the second fastest to 8000 ODI runs during South Africa’s match against New Zealand. The 36-year-old took just 176 innings to reach the milestone. Amla came second to the Indian run machine Virat Kohli who just took one innings fewer than the old warhorse. Interestingly, Amla was the fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs for Hashim Amla 👏 He is the second fastest to the landmark in terms of innings batted 😱 Can he go on and celebrate with a big one today?#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/V1GvAkYrwZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 19 June 2019

Regarded as one of the finest stroke makers of the game Amla’s is a delight to watch whether its those forcing flicks from the backfoot or those wristy punches. Despite not being a power hitter Amla has excelled in shorter formats of the game as well becoming a mainstay in South Africa’s ODI side. Amla always had a knack for big scores evident by his numbers in test and One day format. An average of over 46 in tests and 49 in ODIs with a combined 55 hundred to go with.

Leading into the 2019 World cup there has been a slump in his form. Despite that, the South African selectors put their faith in Amla and rewarded him with a place in the 15 man squad for the World cup. Though he averaged over 40 in 2015 World cup Amla failed on the big night falling cheaply in the infamous Auckland Semi-Final against New Zealand. With South Africa playing a familiar rival, Amla will hope for a reversal in fortunes as the world is yet to see the best of Amla in world cup games.