From cheering for India in 2011 to playing World Cup 2019, Hardik Pandya’s ‘dream comes true’

Hardik Pandya, who was 17 years old when India won the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni, has a chance to emulate the heroics of that legendary team at the 2019 World Cup which will get underway from May 30.

On Friday, he shared a picture on Twitter showing what he had been doing on the night of April 2, 2011, when Dhoni hit the winning runs off Nuwan Kulasekara to set off fireworks across the nation till dawn. It shows him celebrating euphorically with his friends.

Along with the 2011 picture, he also posted a recent picture – alongside Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah, showing where his journey has taken him in the past eight years.

From cheering and celebrating India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/6fDyB29y5r — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 24 May 2019

Now 25 years old, Pandya has a chance to be part of an India team aiming to win the country’s third World Cup crown.

India play New Zealand on May 25 in the first of their two warm-up matches, followed by the second in against Bangladesh on May 28.

They will play their first World Cup match against South Africa on June 5. For the first time since the 1992 edition, all teams will play each other once to decide the semifinalists. After South Africa, India will take on Australia (June 9), New Zealand (June 13) and Pakistan (June 16).