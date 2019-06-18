Gulbadin Naib tries to obstruct Eoin Morgan’s way to get him run out

Eoin Morgan blasted a 71-ball 148 as England set Afghanistan a mammoth target of 398 in their World Cup match in Manchester on Tuesday, but one of the moments in his innings which has gone under the radar was when his way was obstructed by Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib in an attempt to get him run out.

The incident happened in 32nd over, with Morgan just having come out to join Joe Root. Playing his sixth ball, with his own score on just 1, Morgan failed to connect with a delivery from Naib. The ball struck Morgan’s body and bounced a little further away.

Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today! 😅 #ENGvAFG#AfghanAtalan#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/pfhg1DT8Hx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 18 June 2019

Morgan thought about stealing a quick single but then decided against it and turned back to return to his crease. At this point, Naib stretched out his hands and seemed to try to obstruct Morgan’s way, almost as if to give fielder Najibullah Zadran time to come in and run Morgan out.

The resulting collision knocked Morgan’s bat out of his hands, but no harm was done as Morgan had made his way back into his crease.

Seemingly apologetic and embarrassed, Naib then picked up Morgan’s bat and handed it to him. Morgan seemed to hold no hard feelings either, giving a thumbs up to his partner at the other end.

Morgan would come to life in the match soon after, smashing a record 17 sixes on way to a blistering 148, to propel England to a score of 397/6 in 50 overs.