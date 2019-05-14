Greatest World Cup moment: MS Dhoni’s six in 2011 vs Bangladesh knocking England out in 2015

The ICC Cricket World Cup comes once in fours years and with it bring several moments of joy and wonder. However, trying to pick the top moment of out so many memorable encounters is anything but easy. But cricket fanatics have done just that in the ICC’s poll of ‘greatest moment’s with the battle between MS Dhoni’s title-sealing six in 2011 versus Bangladesh’s 2015 win over England. There’s not much separating the two-

Cricket World Cup 2011- India’s second triumph after 23 years

After conquering the 2011 world cup match, India became the first team to win the finals on home soil. Batting first, Sri Lanka’s posted a total of 274/6. But India chased it down with ease and gave a fairy tale end to Sachin Tendulkar’s world cup career. MS Dhoni hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara as the entire country erupted in joy.

Cricket World Cup 2015- England knocked out by Bangladesh

England were knocked out of the World Cup in dismal fashion as Bangladesh claimed a stunning 15-run win. Set 276 to win, England were bowled out for 260 despite Jos Buttler’s 52-ball 65, while Rubel Hossain claimed 4-53. Bangladesh had earlier posted 275-7 in Adelaide thanks to 103 from Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 89.

An emotional Mashrafe Mortaza spoke after the match and said, ” Feel very proud and a special thanks to the team management and coaching staff, and of course to the boys as well. Thought the wicket was really good and we had to bowl well. Tamim did feel really bad after that dropped catch, as he is one of our best fielders, but in the end it didn’t matter. Really happy for all those people back home who have wanted us to make it this far. This is for you guys. We had a good combination today, especially with the seven batsmen. They showed their guts today, and the bowlers then did a very good job.”

Meanwhile, some of the other big moments which missed out were Mitchell Johson bouncing out Virat Kohli in 2015 edition. Aravinda de Silva dismantling India in 1996. Ajay Jadeja taking on Waqar Younis in 1996 and Kapil Dev’s brilliant 175 against Zimbabwe in 1983.