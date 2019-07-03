Ambati Rayudu retires: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at selectors

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has blamed the selectors for Ambati Rayudu’s decision to retire from international Cricket. “According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this,” Gambhir said on a segment of Cricket Live Star sports.

Rayudu was on the official standby list for World Cup 2019 but Indian selectors overlooked him on multiple occasions. Rayudu’s decision comes after Mayank Agarwal was named as a replacement for an injured Vijay Shankar.

Gambhir minced no words in targetting the MSK Prasad-led selection panel saying five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has made in his career. “Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu’s place would have felt equally bad,” said Gambhir.

After Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament due to a thumb injury, Rishab pant was picked as a replacement and later when Vijay Shankar got injured and finally ruled out, Mayank Agarwal was given a nod upon team management’s insistence. After being declared the preferred number four batsman by skipper Virat Kohli and selectors in the past building up to the World Cup, Rayudu was ignored just before the tournament.

Batting all-rounder Vijay Shankar’s ability to bowl medium pace and being a handy fielder were the reasons cited for his preference. MSK Prasad cited Shankar as a “3-dimensional player”. In reaction to this, Rayudu had infamously tweeted that he had ordered “3-D glasses to watch the World cup”.

” A cricketer like him that has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100’s and ten 50’s, and despite that, if a player has to retire – it is a sad moment for Indian cricket,” Gambhir added further.

Rayudu had played 55 ODI matches and scored 1694 runs for India at an average of 47.05.