Toggle Menu
Former Pakistan cricketer alleges India will intentionally lose to Sri Lanka, Bangladeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/former-pakistan-cricketer-alleges-india-will-intentionally-lose-to-sri-lanka-bangladesh-5803274/

Former Pakistan cricketer alleges India will intentionally lose to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali casts aspersions about two of India's World Cup victories, David Warner's role in the match against India and suggests that India might intentionally lose their matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Imam (AP Photo)

Former Pakistan cricket Basit Ali has made a series of sensational allegations about India’s World Cup campaign, saying that they will intentionally lose their matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to make Pakistan’s progress to the semifinals difficult.

He also made allegations about India’s victories against Afghanistan and Australia, suggesting that India intentionally played poorly against Afghanistan and that David Warner intentionally underperformed against India.

Speaking on a TV show on Pakistan-based channel Ary News, Ali said, “India will never want that Pakistan make it to the semifinals. They have matches remaining against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Everyone saw the fashion in which they won against Afghanistan.”

When asked pointedly then if India would lose their matches intentionally to make Pakistan’s progress to the semifinals impossible, Ali said, “Nobody says teams lose matches intentionally, because people don’t have eyes.

He went on, “They’ll play in such a way that nobody will come to know what has happened. What happened in India’s match against Afghanistan? What did Australia do against India? What did David Warner do?”

Advertising

Pakistan are currently locked in a fourway battle for one spot in the semifinals with England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India are yet to play their league matches against all three of England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are tied on 7 points, just 1 point behind England. Sri Lanka, who have a match in hand over all three, are on 6 points.

Ali also made the surprising allegation that New Zealand had intentionally thrown a match against Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup. “New Zealand lost to Pakistan intentionally to Pakistan in 1992. Even Imran Khan will tell you that. The Kiwis lost so they could play the semi-final in their own country,” he said.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Basit Ali played in the early 1990s for Pakistan, having been compared to Javed Miandad in his earliest days. There had been allegations of match-fixing against Basit Ali himself during his playing days, most notably during his maiden Test series against West Indies.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 Live Match Score Online: Kohli, Dhoni guide India to 268/7
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’