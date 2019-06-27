Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Fan complains to ICC about Sanjay Manjrekar’s ‘biased’ commentaryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/fan-complains-icc-complaining-about-sanjay-manjrekar-biased-commentary-5803528/

World Cup 2019: Fan complains to ICC about Sanjay Manjrekar’s ‘biased’ commentary

Sanjay Manjrekar is among several other Indian cricketers who turned to commentary after retiring from cricket.

Sanjay Manjrekar commentary has been heavily criticized during the World Cup (Twitter/AddieKumar).

A die-hard cricket fan wrote a letter to the ICC complaining about Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

“Hey ICC! Greetings from Sydney, Australia. A bit of feedback about Sanjay Manjrekar, on your commentary panel, for CWC: I find him utterly biased and very unprofessional, behind the mic. He also sounds full of himself. Other than that, great World Cup. Thanks,” read the letter which was addressed to ICC’s head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the fan, Manjrekar while commentating during India’s match against Afghanistan, in reference to MS Dhoni used the word ‘our’.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Apparently, he called the wicket-keeper batsman ‘our watchdog behind the stumps’, which did not go down well with the fan as he did not want the commentator to take any side.

Sanjay Manjrekar is among several other Indian cricketers who turned to commentary after retiring from cricket.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ICC World Cup 2019: Netizens celebrate Pakistan’s win against New Zealand with memes
2 India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019 Live Match Score Online: Pandya gets rid of Ambris, West Indies three down
3 Safaraz Ahmed says he found his wife crying after Pakistan fan called him ‘fat pig’