World Cup 2019: Fan complains to ICC about Sanjay Manjrekar’s ‘biased’ commentary

A die-hard cricket fan wrote a letter to the ICC complaining about Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

I am unahappy with Sanjay Manjerekar’s commentary. I wrote to ICC about it. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KzgqtLHuzU — Addie Kumar (@adityeah) 22 June 2019

“Hey ICC! Greetings from Sydney, Australia. A bit of feedback about Sanjay Manjrekar, on your commentary panel, for CWC: I find him utterly biased and very unprofessional, behind the mic. He also sounds full of himself. Other than that, great World Cup. Thanks,” read the letter which was addressed to ICC’s head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertising

According to the fan, Manjrekar while commentating during India’s match against Afghanistan, in reference to MS Dhoni used the word ‘our’.

Apparently, he called the wicket-keeper batsman ‘our watchdog behind the stumps’, which did not go down well with the fan as he did not want the commentator to take any side.

This is for the comment Manjrekar made a few days ago when he said this about Dhoni: “He is our watchdog behind the stumps”. You are a commentator. You have no side. There is no “us”. There is no “our”. #CWC19 — Addie Kumar (@adityeah) 22 June 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar is among several other Indian cricketers who turned to commentary after retiring from cricket.