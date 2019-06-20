World Cup 2019: Experience of playing on slower tracks will prove beneficial, says Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who struck a composed unbeaten century on one of the slowest tracks of the World Cup so far, believes the experience of playing here will hold his team in good stead.

Chasing a target of 242 in 49 overs in rain-truncated match against South Africa, New Zealand recovered from a mini slump at 137 for five riding on a 91-run stand between Williamson (106 not out off 138 balls) and Collin de Grandhomme (60 off 47 balls) to reach home with three balls to spare here on Wednesday.

“It’s just really nice to build those sorts of partnerships with that lower-middle order that were so important, and having that experience in those sorts of situations as a collective is a really beneficial thing,” Williamson said after the match.

“There’s been a number of varying scores throughout this competition. I suppose weather has had a little bit to do with it but we’ve been on a variety of surfaces and it’s been nice that guys have adapted well,” he added.

While South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were ultimately restricted to what appeared to be a below-par score, Williamson was able to dig in, facing 138 balls. The captain, however, refused to rate his innings.

“I don’t really rank innings, but each time you can try and go out and contribute to a winning performance is something that you’re always wanting to do, and it was nice I was able to achieve that,” he said.

Neither teams were able to score freely on a slow and not easy to negotiate track, with De Grandhomme being the only exception.

Heaping praise on De Grandhomme, Williamson said: “The partnership and the knock from Colin was outstanding in terms of swinging that momentum, and he hit the ball beautifully. Perhaps coming in fresh rather than trying to negotiate the surface prior might have been a positive thing.”

The next match at Old Trafford against the West Indies is likely to provide a very different challenge but Williamson believes his team has shown its ability to adapt to different conditions as they remain unbeaten.

“We also know that we’ve got a number of games left on different surfaces. We’ll be back here again at some point.

“We won’t know the difference that will hold for us, but we’ll also have Manchester, where we go next, and once again, I know that’s been playing well,” said the 28-year-old.

Williamson said they would have to keep on adapting during the tournament depending on opposition and surfaces.

“We know that, coming into the back-end of the tournament, there will be some extremely tough games on different wickets again, and we’ll have to wait and see what they hold for us.

“We’ll just have to adapt and keep playing the sort of cricket that gives us the best opportunity to win cricket games, but day in, day out, that can vary a lot depending on opposition and surfaces,.” said Williamson.

De Grandhomme mantra: Keep it simple

On a day when everyone found batting to be tough on a slow track, Colin de Grandhomme was the only player to show fluent stroke-play and he credited his mantra of “keeping it simple” for the knock.

De Grandhomme (60 off 47 balls) played a crucial role in New Zealand’s four-wicket victory over South Africa here on Wednesday.

“I just tried to watch it as hard as I can. I tend to see the ball and hit the ball and it worked. That’s just my game and that’s how I play. It went well. I just try to do my job when I can. Some days it doesn’t work, today it did. Cricket is a simple game,” said De Grandhomme.

De Grandhomme acknowledged that having a player of Williamson’s calibre alongside him made the task easier.

“Having Kane at the other end makes it a lot easier, knowing he’s a gun. He didn’t give me too much advice, I don’t take too much in.

“We had to take it to the last 10 overs so we had to build for 10 overs. Then we could see where we were. Luckily the run-rate didn’t get above seven so we were always still in the game,” explained De Grandhomme.

“Every game is an experience”: Van der Dussen

South African Rassie van der Dussen, who was instrumental in his team posting a mildly competitive 241/6 with an unbeaten 67 off 64 balls, said it was a brilliant learning curve for him.

“Every game, I go out there and I try and perform, learn and adapt. Every game is an experience, especially here,” he said.

“A lot of the guys have never played on these fields and for me, I’ve never played against a lot of these guys so coming up against them and doing okay, I will definitely draw on that going forward.”

The pitch here was slower than expected and Van Der Dussen felt South Africa’s total could have been enough to seal a narrow win had a little bit of luck gone their way.

“We knew 240 was a good score. It’s tough when you play well and you leave it all out there and it doesn’t go your way. That’s what we did,” said the 30-year-old.

Van Der Dussen is currently South Africa’s second highest run-scorer in the World Cup behind Quinton de Kock and has shown a hunger to contribute in tough situations.

“It’s the national team, it’s the best batters in the country. When you get to this level, you’ve got to know what you’re about and I’ve been lucky that it has come off for me.

“If that shows leadership, then so be it. Every game, every time you represent your country, the Proteas, is a good day and it’s an honour,” said Van Der Dussen.

South Africa have just one win from six matches so far and their semi-final hopes hang by a thread. But Van Der Dussen said the Proteas would not compromise on the intensity in the remaining games.

“It’s a game for your country and why we play this game. We won’t let up on the intensity at all. Our character will be shown in these remaining three games,” he insisted.