Ex-cricketers, fans slam the boundary rule after England claim maiden World Cup title

England won the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 on basis of hitting more boundaries than New Zealand in the final. The match was a tie after 50 overs as well as after the Super Over but the hosts managed to claim their maiden World Cup title.

Advertising

With the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of World Cup 2019 was decided by the number of boundaries – the hosts’ 24 boundaries compared to the Black Caps’ 17 proved to be the deciding factor.

It was hard for the fans and critics to digest that the champions of the tournament was declared on the basis of such a small rule. Twitter flooded with posts on the logic behind the tiebreaker. Here are some of the best reactions:

Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand. #EngVsNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 14, 2019

Congratulations to England!

Commiserations New Zealand.

I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change. — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 14, 2019

Would like to hear the logic on why the tiebreaker is biased on boundaries hit and not wickets taken. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) July 14, 2019

Know how every time a weird cricket rule is discussed, you struggle to explain it and someone says, ‘what if it happens in a World Cup final?’ Today’s that day. A World Cup final has been tied after a Super Over, and a tie has been broken on boundary count #CWC19 — Srinath (@srinathsripath) July 14, 2019

NZ didn’t lost this WC in skills or nerves or the number of runs scored. They lost in on a stupid fucking ‘boundary count’ technicality. It’s heartbreaking how such small things can mean glory for one and devastation for the other.#ENGvsNZ — Chahat Aggarwal (@Chahat__Agg) July 14, 2019 World Cup 2019









This is the first time a 50-over World Cup has been decided after the Super Over.