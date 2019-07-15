Toggle Menu
Ex-cricketers, fans slam the boundary rule after England claim maiden World Cup titlehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ex-cricketers-fans-slam-the-boundary-rule-after-england-claim-maiden-world-cup-title-5829574/

Ex-cricketers, fans slam the boundary rule after England claim maiden World Cup title

England lifted the World Cup 2019 trophy despite tying New Zealand in the Super Over by the rule of the Boundary Count at Lord’s on Sunday.

New Zealand players look on in disappointment. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

England won the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 on basis of hitting more boundaries than New Zealand in the final. The match was a tie after 50 overs as well as after the Super Over but the hosts managed to claim their maiden World Cup title.

With the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of World Cup 2019 was decided by the number of boundaries – the hosts’ 24 boundaries compared to the Black Caps’ 17 proved to be the deciding factor.

It was hard for the fans and critics to digest that the champions of the tournament was declared on the basis of such a small rule. Twitter flooded with posts on the logic behind the tiebreaker. Here are some of the best reactions:

This is the first time a 50-over World Cup has been decided after the Super Over.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 England vs New Zealand: Greatest game ever played
2 After loss, New Zealand’s Jimmy Neesham tweets advising kids not to take up sport
3 Tietanic: England win World Cup 2019 after match and Super Over end in ties