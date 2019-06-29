Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
154/5 (38.0)
Pakistan
vs
227/9 (50.0)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
India vs England: Eoin Morgan optimistic on Jason Roy and Jofra Archer against Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/eoin-morgan-optimistic-on-jason-roy-and-jofra-archer-against-india-5806801/

India vs England: Eoin Morgan optimistic on Jason Roy and Jofra Archer against India

Jason Roy has been crucial to England's rise to the top of one-day rankings and Eoin Morgan said he would risk playing the 28-year-old unless it meant long-term injury for the opener.

Eoin Morgan during the press conference (Reuters)

England opener Jason Roy is set to return from a torn hamstring in Sunday’s crucial Cricket World Cup match against India, said captain Eoin Morgan who is optimistic quick Jofra Archer will continue to play through a side strain.

England need all hands on deck after back-to-back defeats complicated their semi-finals passage ahead of their last two group assignments against India and New Zealand — teams they have not beaten in World Cup since 1992.

Roy smashed 153 against Bangladesh but has since sat out with the injury, while replacement James Vince managed 40 in three innings.

“Jason is preparing to play tomorrow,” Morgan told reporters at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Advertising

“Providing he gets through to today’s practice and tomorrow morning unscathed, we think that he might be fit to play.”

Roy has been crucial to England’s rise to the top of one-day rankings and Morgan said he would risk playing the 28-year-old unless it meant long-term injury for the opener.

“Depending on the significance of the risk. If it was going to rule him out long term, absolutely not. If it was going to rule him out for a couple of weeks, yes,” he said.

Archer did not bowl on Friday but rolled his arms on Saturday.

“We’re going to see how he comes through today. It’s the same thing he’s been playing with the last three games. So we’ll see how he comes through today,” Morgan said.

Many saw the team under Morgan as the strongest England side in a World Cup but defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia have intensified pressure on the hosts.

Morgan admitted his team, who had made it a habit to post 300-plus score heading into the tournament, have struggled to adjust to pitches where teams have successfully defended sub-250 totals but refused to blame his team mates.

“I can’t fault the commitment or application that the guys have produced in every single game,” Morgan said.

“Where we’ve let ourselves down as a group is adapting to conditions. It’s been a bigger challenge in this World Cup than previous bilateral series that we’ve played.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“So tomorrow’s going to be the exact same. We’re going to have to adapt to conditions, adapt to playing against a strong side in India.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs England: Virat Kohli oozes calm and explains how he fakes it
2 Watch: Martin Guptill pulls off a one-handed blinder to dismiss Australia’s Steve Smith
3 Head of Cricket Rahul Dravid to take charge at NCA on July 1