Eoin Morgan slams fourth fastest World Cup 100, most sixes in an ODI

Eoin Morgan hit 17 sixes in his innings, breaking the record for the most number of sixes by a batsman in an ODI innings. The previous record (16 sixes) was held jointly by Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers.

Eoin Morgan reacts after reaching his century against Afghanistan (Reuters Photo)

Eoin Morgan slammed his century in 57 balls against Afghanistan on Tuesday, breaking the record for the fastest century by an England batsman in the history of the World Cup. He finally went out on 148 off 71 balls, getting caught in the deep.

# Morgan hit 17 sixes in his innings, also breaking the record for the most number of sixes by a batsman in an ODI innings. He hit four boundaries. The previous record for the most number of sixes in an ODI innings was 16 – held jointly by Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

# This was also the fourth fastest century by any batsman in the history of the World Cup. There have been only three centuries hit in fewer balls – the 50-ball century by Kevin O’ Brien in the 2011 World Cup, the 51-ball century by Glenn Maxwell and the 52-ball one by AB de Villiers in the 2015 World Cup.

# England hit 25 sixes in their innings. This is the most by any team in any ODI innings. The previous record was 24 sixes, also hit by England, vs West Indies earlier this year.

# Morgan’s 17 sixes in an innings is the most by an England batsman in a World Cup match by far. Before this tournament, David Gower (9) held the record for most sixes by an England player in World Cup history. Jos Buttler (12 sixes) held the previous record for most sixes by an England batsman in an ODI innings.

# Morgan has also raced ahead in the race for the most sixes at the 2019 World Cup. He has hit 22 sixes in the tournament now, with Aaron Finch (14 sixes) in second place on this list.

# Morgan’s 57-ball century was the fifth fastest by an England batsman in ODIs. Only Jos Buttler (twice), Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow have scored quicker centuries.

# Through his 71-ball stay at the crease, Morgan only played three defensive shots, only edged the ball six times and didn’t play and miss once.

# England finished their innings at 397/6 in 50 overs, their highest ever World Cup total.

Eoin Morgan went off the field with a back spasm in England’s last match. He later attended the press conference standing up instead of sitting down because of back pain.

# Rashid Khan became the first off spinner to concede more than 100 runs in an ODI innings. He went for 110 runs in 9 overs, returning the worst World Cup figures of all time.

