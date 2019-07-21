No defining moment that suggests England deserved World Cup, says skipper Eoin Morgan

After leading England’s men team to their maiden World Cup glory, skipper Eoin Morgan said that the result against New Zealand was not fair as there was very little to separate both sides. During an interaction with the Times, Morgan said that the contest was balanced right till the end and that he could not justify if England ‘thoroughly deserved’ the win.

“I don’t think it’s fair to have a result like that when there’s very little between the sides,” Morgan said while adding, “I don’t think there was one moment that you could say: ‘That actually cost the game there.’ It was quite balanced. I’m black and white. I’m normally going: ‘I know. I was there, that happened.’ [But] I can’t stick my finger on where the game was won and lost.”

“I’m not sure winning it makes it any easier,” he said. “A little bit [troubled], because there’s no defining moment that you’d say: ‘Yes, we thoroughly deserved it.’ It’s just been crazy.”

Both New Zealand and England were at level in the final as the two sides could manage 241 at the end of the regulation 50 overs each, pushing the match into the SuperOvers. However, even in the SuperOver, both the sides finished with 15 runs, with England eventually declared winners on the basis of the number of boundaries scored.

Morgan also said that after the finals, he had been in constant touch with his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson. “I spoke to Kane [Williamson] over the last couple of days on numerous occasions and none of us has come up with a rational explanation as to the various times we gave them the game and they gave it back to us. Like me, he can’t get his head around everything,” he said.

However, Morgan also said that the situation would have been worse if his side would have lost the epic contest.