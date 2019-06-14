England vs West Indies, Southampton Weather Report Today: Rain could delay start, but unlikely to wash out game

England faces West Indies at the World Cup on Friday and given the number of matches that have been rained out, the weather has been a concern ahead of the game. The match is being played at Rose Bowl at Southampton and the weather prediction for today says that there’s the possibility of rain at 10 am, which is when the toss is to be held. But while the toss may be delayed, weather forecasts say the rest of the game should be unaffected by the rain.

BBC’s weather prediction for Southampton says that the minimum temperature is 12 degress celsius while the maximum is expected to be 17 degrees celsius. The prediction says that there’s a 30 per cent chance of rain at 10 am, which is when the toss should take place. However, it’s expected to be a drizzle and the skies are expected to be cloudy for the rest of the day.

AccuWeather in its prediction for Southampton says something similar, with the possibility of light showers in the morning and then a cloudy sky for the rest of the day.

High wind speed alert in Southampton for today’s game between England and the West Indies.

Does that bring the teams closer with a more even contest? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) 14 June 2019

It’s dry in Southampton !!! I am not joking …. We might see some cricket !!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 14 June 2019

Tournament favourites England take on West Indies in a what promises to be an enticing contest. England has won two of the three games it has played so far. They beat South Africa by 104 runs but then lost to Pakistan by 14 runs. They then went on to smash Bangladesh by 106 runs.

West Indies started their campaign strongly with a 7-wicket win over Pakistan. They then lost to Australia by 15 runs and had their third game washed away and had to share a point with South Africa.

The West Indies are the only country at this World Cup not to have lost to England in their most recent ODI series against them. The two sides drew 2-2 in an enthralling battle in the Caribbean earlier this year and Morgan is bracing up for another stiff challenge.

England are presently one point ahead of West Indies on the points table, but the West Indies has a higher net run rate.