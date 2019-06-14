World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Archer vs Gayle

World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies (Eng vs WI) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: England will face West Indies in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday, where they would look to consolidate their position for the semi-finals in what would be their fourth match.
Apart from Chris Gayle, being in the limelight to finally get his form going, all eyes should also be on the mercurial batting lineup of England, consisting of Jason Roy, Joss Buttler, and Joe Root. Also, England’s Jofra Archer will be up against his country of birth and it remains to be seen how much of an arrowhead he can be against the ‘Universe Boss’ for his skipper, Eoin Morgan.
Gayle was brilliant in the five-match ODI series against England earlier this year, notching up 424 runs in those games with a strike of 134.17 with two centuries and two fifties. If West Indies have to get their second win of the tournament after their match against South Africa was washed out, Gayle would be vital to them, along with the Carribean pacers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.
Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder is still worried about the knee injury of Andre Russell which might keep him out of the clash.
Eoin won’t sing, but yeah boy he can play
latest obsession—actually an old one, but fished out again during the World Cup— is Eoin Morgan not piping the "God Save the Queen". So The Sun, the paparazzi kings, ran a debate the other day: "Why doesn't Eoin Morgan sing God Save the Queen?" Most of them pointed out to his Irish roots, while the more rabid ones claimed it was a political statement, a deliberate snub to the monarch.
Wind alert in Southampton
Morgan knows what Archer's going through
"When you play against guys that you've played with at age-group level, it feels like a club game against your mates you've known for a long time, compared to playing against strangers. That's the different feel. Being in that position myself it does feel different. He won't know how it feels until he plays the game. If I feel the need (to speak to him) I will, but I haven't yet."
Archer’s quiver full of harrows
If the whole of England is flattering Jofra Archer, the reddest, hottest property this World Cup, Barbados, his country of birth and where he imbued most of his cricketing lessons, is sulking.
England cricketers interact with youngsters
England clash with West Indies at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday in their fourth match as they hope to consolidate their position for the semi-finals. We bring you all the live updates off the field, weather update as well as the Predicted Playing XI ahead of the match.