England vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch

England vs West Indies, Eng vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the match against South Africa was washed out, West Indies will now look forward to clinch a World Cup win against the tournament favourites England, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Apart from the injury concerns with Andre Russell, skipper Jason Holder’s men would be up in arms to make their way into the top four with their bowling attack of Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell in fine form.

On the other hand, England have been given a much needed boost in the form of Joss Buttler’s fitness, who had scored a World Cup hundred against Pakistan. England have a momentum that Eoin Morgan hopes to continue with the 24-year-old West Indies-born pace bowler, Jofra Archer looking to unsettle the batting lineup of West Indies.