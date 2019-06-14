Toggle Menu
England vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch

England vs West Indies, Eng vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019: West Indies are looking for their second win in the World Cup against the hosts who are in fine form.

West Indies will be looking for their second World Cup win after their game against South Africa was abandoned (Source: AP)

England vs West Indies, Eng vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the match against South Africa was washed out, West Indies will now look forward to clinch a World Cup win against the tournament favourites England, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Apart from the injury concerns with Andre Russell, skipper Jason Holder’s men would be up in arms to make their way into the top four with their bowling attack of Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell in fine form.

On the other hand, England have been given a much needed boost in the form of Joss Buttler’s fitness, who had scored a World Cup hundred against Pakistan. England have a momentum that Eoin Morgan hopes to continue with the 24-year-old West Indies-born pace bowler, Jofra Archer looking to unsettle the batting lineup of West Indies.

When will England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Where will England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash begin?

England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash?

The England vs West Indies Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

