England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: England win toss, opt to bowl

England vs West Indies, Eng vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts England and West Indies move forward with their campaign as the two sides meet at the Rose Bowl on Friday with Barbados-born pace sensation Jofra Archer becoming the highlight of the ICC Men Cricket World Cup contest. Archer, who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean, is a familiar figure for the West Indies camp. The last ODI series between the two sides in February ended at 2-2 with one game being a washout. England began the tournament by defeating South Africa in the opener but went down to Pakistan in their second match. They, however, gave their campaign a push by returning back on track and defeating Bangladesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Windies quicks bounced out Pakistan for 105 in their opening win before following it up by losing to Australia by only 15 runs. The match against Sri Lanka was washed out. The fickle English weather has been a constant concern in this World Cup but rain is predicted to stay away for the majority of the game.