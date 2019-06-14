Toggle Menu
England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: England win toss, opt to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/england-vs-west-indies-live-cricket-score-online-eng-vs-wi-186694/

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: England win toss, opt to bowl

England vs West Indies, Eng vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: England clash with West Indies in Southampton on Friday.

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online: England take on West Indies in Southampton

England vs West Indies, Eng vs WI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts England and West Indies move forward with their campaign as the two sides meet at the Rose Bowl on Friday with Barbados-born pace sensation Jofra Archer becoming the highlight of the ICC Men Cricket World Cup contest. Archer, who has played his junior cricket in the Caribbean, is a familiar figure for the West Indies camp. The last ODI series between the two sides in February ended at 2-2 with one game being a washout. England began the tournament by defeating South Africa in the opener but went down to Pakistan in their second match. They, however, gave their campaign a push by returning back on track and defeating Bangladesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Windies quicks bounced out Pakistan for 105 in their opening win before following it up by losing to Australia by only 15 runs. The match against Sri Lanka was washed out. The fickle English weather has been a constant concern in this World Cup but rain is predicted to stay away for the majority of the game.

Live Blog

England vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score:

Toss

England win the toss and opt to bowl first against West Indies in Southampton. 

ENG vs WI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Men Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies. The hosts are looking for their third win in Southampton. Stay tuned for live score and updates

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes,James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle,Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Recovering Shikhar Dhawan hits the gym
2 World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah has shown massive improvement on the field, says R Sridhar
3 World Cup 2019: Points table as it stands now