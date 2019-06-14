World Cup 2019: England ride Joe Root masterclass to beat West Indies by 8 wickets

England have beaten West Indies by eight wickets and 101 balls to spare in their fourth match of World Cup 2019. With this result, they have won three out of their first four matches. They have leapfrogged Australia to climb up to second position on the points table.

Toss: England skipper Eoin Morgan son the toss and decided that England would field first.

England win by 8 wickets!

First Innings: Evin Lewis (2) and Shai Hope (11) were snared early on in the Windies innings. Chris Gayle (36) got off to a good start but was caught behind. Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer (39) put up a partnership after a flurry of early wickets, before Hetmeyer was caught and bowled by Joe Root. Root struck again soon after, catching Jason Holder (9) off his own bowling. Nicholas Pooran (63) was the top scorer for the West Indies, but their middle and lower order could not hold fort for long. Jofra Archer (3/30), Mark Wood (3/18) and Joe Root (2/27) were the main wreckers for England.

Second Innings: Joe Root (100*) and Ben Stokes (10*) took England over the line in their World Cup match against West Indies at the Rose Bowl in Southampton as the home team won by 8 wickets with 101 balls to spare. Root, promoted as makeshift opener, and Jonny Bairstow (45) got the England chase off to a flier. Chris Woakes (40) came to bat at No.3 and put up a steady partnership with Root. Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy walked off the field in the first innings with injuries and so a change in the batting order was made necessary today.

Gamechanger: Joe Root’s all-round efforts with the ball and the bat was the difference between the two sides on the day. He finished with figures of 2/27 and 100* from the match, playing two roles he is not suited to – frontline spinner and opening batsman.

2/27 ✅

Joe Root is today's Player of the Match

Captains Speak:

Holder: We didn’t have enough runs on the board. We lost wickets at regular intervals. The toss was a bit crucial. We lost the game in the middle overs. Our batters needed to take more ownership. One or two careless shots. We needed to dig in deep and need to correct it. We didn’t get the short balls high enough. Were a bit erratic as well. We are carrying a few niggles in the dressing room and need to get back fit ahead of the Bangladesh game. We need to tighten up in all three departments.

Morgan: My back is injured. Roy tweaked his hammy as well. I have had a lot of back spasms as well in the past. It will be 24-48 hours before we get to know about Jason. We have had a really good day at the office. The bowlers stuck to plans and they created chances throughout the game. As a whole, we were brilliant. Root has been our glue. He looked phenomenal. He (Archer) is a pleasure to captain. He is not flustered in any situation. I think our plans have remained the same. The personnel have changed and it has been unfortunate to leave a few guys out. We have struggled against Afghanistan in the past and won’t take them lightly.

Brief Scorecard: WI 212 all out (44.4 overs) | ENG 213/2 (33.1 overs)