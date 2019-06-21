World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: SL’s quest to survive

World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka (Eng vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Still recovering from their 87-run drubbing against Australia, former champions Sri Lanka now face a tough battle for survival when they lock horns with a dominant England in their ICC Men Cricket World Cup match in Leeds on Friday. With just one win, Sri Lanka are currently at the sixth spot with four points and will have to win rest of their four matches to salvage hopes of a semifinal berth. The 1996 champions had lost their opening match against New Zealand and then rain robbed them off a chance to fight when two of their games were washed out.

Meanwhile, England are placed comfortably at the second spot with four wins from five games, the only blemish being their loss to Pakistan. Five English batsmen are among the 10 highest-scoring batsmen this World Cup and the team boosts of five hundreds out of the 12 World Cup centuries so far.