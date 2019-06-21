World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: SL’s quest to survive

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka (Eng vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka fight for survival when they meet hosts England at Cricket World Cup match in Leeds on Friday.

World Cup 2019, England vs Sri Lanka (Eng vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Still recovering from their 87-run drubbing against Australia, former champions Sri Lanka now face a tough battle for survival when they lock horns with a dominant England in their ICC Men Cricket World Cup match in Leeds on Friday. With just one win, Sri Lanka are currently at the sixth spot with four points and will have to win rest of their four matches to salvage hopes of a semifinal berth. The 1996 champions had lost their opening match against New Zealand and then rain robbed them off a chance to fight when two of their games were washed out.

Meanwhile, England are placed comfortably at the second spot with four wins from five games, the only blemish being their loss to Pakistan. Five English batsmen are among the 10 highest-scoring batsmen this World Cup and the team boosts of five hundreds out of the 12 World Cup centuries so far.

On Friday, the hosts England meet Sri Lanka in Leeds with the latter fighting for survival in the ongoing Men Cricket World Cup tournament. We bring you all the live action from on and off the field as well as the Probable XI

In their last match against Australia, Sri Lanka slipped from 205 for 3 to be all out for 247 and the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will have to come up with an extraordinary batting effort to counter the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who have 12 and 9 wickets so far respectively.

