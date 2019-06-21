England vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Openers disappoint, Sri Lanka two down

England vs Sri Lanka, Eng vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts England are set to take on Sri Lanka in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. England have beaten South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan and can retake the lead in the standings with a victory over a Sri Lanka squad that has had a disjointed tournament, containing just one win, two washed-out games, and losses to Australia and New Zealand. England had an upset loss to Pakistan immediately after its tournament-opening win over South Africa.
Still recovering from their 87-run drubbing against Australia, former champions Sri Lanka will now face a tough battle for survival. With just one win, Sri Lanka are currently at the sixth spot with four points and will have to win rest of their four matches to salvage hopes of a semifinal berth. Sri Lanka lost their opening match against New Zealand and then rain robbed them off a chance to fight when two of their games were washed out.
Another maiden from Jofra
After getting hit for 16 runs in the previous over Jofra Archer bowls his second maiden over of the day. Kusal Mendis did not look to take him on. He is trying to play the role of the anchor while Fernando plays his shots. SL - 31/2 in 8 overs
Fernando takes on Archer
Avishka Fernando takes on Jofra Archer, hits him for two fours and one six. Fernando is not premeditating, just reacting to the deliveries and finding the gaps. Some positive for Sri Lanka are losing two early wickets. SL - 24/2 in 6 overs
Archer bowls a maiden over
England are on all out attack as Sri Lankan openers are back in the hut. Eoin Morgan is looking for more wickets with the new ball and not let Sri Lanka recover from the early strikes. Jofra Archer bowls a maiden over, no freebies from the fast bowler. SL - 4/2 in 4 overs
Another wicket!
Kusal Perera flashes his bat on the ball going away from him. Caught at third man. Sri Lanka are two down. Chris Woakes gets his first wicket. Sri Lanka have lost both their openers inside three overs. SL - 3/2 in 2.2 overs
WICKET!
Jofra Archer strikes in his first over. Manages to get an outside edge off Dimuth Karunaratne's bat. SL - 3/1 in 2 overs
First innings underway
Chris Woakes with the new ball. Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne beaten by the movement on the first ball. Woakes right on the money from ball one.
Steven Gerrard's message to Moeen Ali
Steven Gerrard congratulates Moeen Ali for 100th ODI cap
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
Milestone for Moeen Ali
English all-rounder Moeen Ali plays his 100th ODI today.
Toss update
Dimuth Karunaratne wins the toss, elects to bat first.
Favourites vs minnows
Hello and welcome to England vs Sri Lanka live blog. The weather forecast looks promising and we should expect a full game between the two sides. England will look to register another comprehensive victory and increase their chance of cementing a place in the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand need a win to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive.