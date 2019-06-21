England vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: Openers disappoint, Sri Lanka two down

England vs Sri Lanka, Eng vs SL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts England are set to take on Sri Lanka in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at Headingley in Leeds on Friday. England have beaten South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Afghanistan and can retake the lead in the standings with a victory over a Sri Lanka squad that has had a disjointed tournament, containing just one win, two washed-out games, and losses to Australia and New Zealand. England had an upset loss to Pakistan immediately after its tournament-opening win over South Africa.

Still recovering from their 87-run drubbing against Australia, former champions Sri Lanka will now face a tough battle for survival. With just one win, Sri Lanka are currently at the sixth spot with four points and will have to win rest of their four matches to salvage hopes of a semifinal berth. Sri Lanka lost their opening match against New Zealand and then rain robbed them off a chance to fight when two of their games were washed out.