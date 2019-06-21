World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka, Leeds Weather Today and Headingley Pitch Report

England vs Sri Lanka (Eng vs SL) World Cup 2019, Leeds Weather Forecast Today and Headingley Pitch Report: England face Sri Lanka in the first match to be played at Headingley in this World Cup. The hosts will consider themselves huge favourites going into this match, having outplayed and dominated Afghanistan in their previous match, with Eoin Morgan scoring 148 runs in 71 balls with a world record 17 sixes to his name. Sri Lanka go into this match after a heavy loss to table-toppers Australia, with nothing having clicked for the Lankans at this tournament so far. This is a do-or-die game for the island nation – a loss would likely eliminate them from the tournament in all but name.

Leeds weather forecast:

As the World Cup caravan begins rolling north, rain is becoming a smaller factor. Luckily for fans all across the world, Leeds is unlikely to face any rain today, with a meagre 5% chance of precipitation. However, a cloud cover is expected to stay over the city for the duration of the game, and the overcast conditions are likely to favour seamers on both sides. Temperatures will stay around 17 degrees Celsius but could drop as low as 8 degrees.

Headingley pitch report:

Being the first match to be held at Headingley, the pitch should be fresh and green, if flat. Headingley is another English wicket gaining notoriety for being a flat, run-scoring wicket. England posted a total of 351 in the bilateral series leading up to the World Cup, and whichever side bats first will look to make most of the batsman-assisting track.