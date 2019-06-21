‘World Cup is alive’, say former cricketers after Sri Lanka shocks England

Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka handed tournament favourites England a shock defeat by 20 runs in a low scoring thriller at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, thanks to a Man of the Match performance by Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka won their second match in the World Cup by defeating the hosts England by 20 runs. (Reuters)

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka stunned hosts by defeating England by 20 runs in a low-scoring thriller to keep their World Cup semifinal hopes alive on Friday. Sri Lanka managed a modest 232/9, riding on an unbeaten 115-ball 85 by Angelo Mathews, before veteran pacer Lasith Malinga turned on the fire and dismantled the England batting order for a paltry 212 all out, with an excellent 4/43, dismissing the top three — James Vince (14), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (57).

The win took Sri Lanka to fifth spot with six points from six matches, while England remained in third spot with eight points from six games.

After the match, the Man of the Match, Lasith Malinga talked about the dropped catch of Stokes, “We know how good a player he is, we’ve seen it in T20 cricket and in the IPL. But we kept sticking to our plans, ensured that he played away dots and put pressure on him. It paid off. Our plan was to stick to line and length on this pitch with the slower ones and bouncers. We have the confidence to influence matches and have faith in ourselves.”

