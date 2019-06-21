‘World Cup is alive’, say former cricketers after Sri Lanka shocks England

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Sri Lanka stunned hosts by defeating England by 20 runs in a low-scoring thriller to keep their World Cup semifinal hopes alive on Friday. Sri Lanka managed a modest 232/9, riding on an unbeaten 115-ball 85 by Angelo Mathews, before veteran pacer Lasith Malinga turned on the fire and dismantled the England batting order for a paltry 212 all out, with an excellent 4/43, dismissing the top three — James Vince (14), Jonny Bairstow (0) and Joe Root (57).

The win took Sri Lanka to fifth spot with six points from six matches, while England remained in third spot with eight points from six games.

🙌 WHAT A WIN 🙌 Sri Lanka beat the No.1-ranked ODI side!

Sri Lanka beat the #CWC19 favourites!!

Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs at Headingley!!! #LionsRoar | #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/yFhPYkaAxW — ICC (@ICC) 21 June 2019

Hiccup! NO PROBLEM AT ALL! England still 🏆 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2019

Thought wanted to make a game of it? Hiccup now? 😬😉 https://t.co/rqJi38T740 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 21, 2019

This #CWC19 was heading towards many dead rubbers. Today’s result has changed that and I am looking at the matches to come through a different lens — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2019

What a performance by @OfficialSLC great win inspired bowling by lasith Malinga and danajaya de silva . WOW. Hope this is the catalyst for the team to believe even more. Now for the batsmen to respond with heart — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) June 21, 2019

Well Done Sri Lanka … Fantastic spirit showed today … Lasith Malinga take a bow … Magnificent display … !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 21, 2019

Well done Sri Lanka. Fantastic win. Malinga and Matthews, showing what experience can do in crunch situations. Makes the table interesting #ENGvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2019

One of the finest World Cup wins. Considering the strengths/weaknesses/form and expectations in mind. Well played, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰👏👏 #EngvSL #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 21, 2019

After the match, the Man of the Match, Lasith Malinga talked about the dropped catch of Stokes, “We know how good a player he is, we’ve seen it in T20 cricket and in the IPL. But we kept sticking to our plans, ensured that he played away dots and put pressure on him. It paid off. Our plan was to stick to line and length on this pitch with the slower ones and bouncers. We have the confidence to influence matches and have faith in ourselves.”