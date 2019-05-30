England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Streaming: England ready for Proteas challenge in tournament opener

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa (Eng vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway today with hosts England locking horns with South Africa at The Oval in London. Both the teams have never won the tournament and would be looking forward to make a positive start at the quadrennial event. The Eoin Morgan-led English side are currently in supreme form and will go into the tournament after completing a 4-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series.

South Africa, on the other hand, will miss the services of Dale Steyn, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury that he picked up in the recently concluded IPL season. In the absence of the 35-year-old, all-rounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius are in the frame to replace the pacer. However, South African skipper Faf du Plessis while addressing a press conference on Wednesday made it clear that the emphasis will be on picking wickets. The England vs South Africa Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST. It will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

 

 

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, James Vince, Liam Dawson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris

