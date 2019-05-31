Toggle Menu
207 (39.5)
South Africa
vs
311/8 (50.0)
England
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live England vs South Africa, World Cup 2019 Highlights: England win by 104 runs
World Cup 2019: ‘England’s win not just a win but a statement of sorts’

England’s Joe Root celebrates after the Three Lions won their opening fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019. (Reuters)

England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent in to bat. Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start. Here are the best reactions-

Speaking after the match, England captain Eoin Morgan expressed happiness and said, “Delighted to be off and running in this tournament. It’s more satisfying than normal. We were very good today, the wicket didn’t allow us to execute our plan which is to try and score quite a considerable total, but I thought the maturity and smart cricket we played shows the effort we put in the last two years and the experience as well. Extremely impressed.””

