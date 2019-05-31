World Cup 2019: ‘England’s win not just a win but a statement of sorts’

England made a confident start to their Cricket World Cup campaign as they crushed South Africa by 104 runs in the tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent in to bat. Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start. Here are the best reactions-

England beat South Africa by 104 runs! The hosts excel in all the three departments as they begin their #CWC19 campaign with a win. #ENGvSA SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/Eoxcvm1kP4 pic.twitter.com/4SIV7w2yZ0 — ICC (@ICC) 30 May 2019

Clinical. This is not just a win…but a statement of sorts. England start their #CWC19 campaign in style. Such a huge (104-run) win might play an important role towards the end…NRR. #EngvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 30 May 2019

Wow… what about that Ben Stokes … what a catch !!! You can’t practise those #CWC19 #ENGvsRSA One of the best you will ever see — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 30 May 2019

Afraid South Africa never really recovered from Jofra Archer’s opening spell. My man of the match. Powerful performance from England. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 30 May 2019

Super performer of the game @benstokes38. Congratulations, on the big win today, thankfully they roped in @JofraArcher in the final squad because the young man showed what he possesses,

superb start for the hosts!#ENGvSA #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 30 May 2019

Two stats that encapsulated England’s innings today: Root only defended one of his first 20 balls (intent that transferred pressure back on SA) & Stokes only attacked 8 of his first 30 balls (solidity that protected England against a collapse). Intelligent batting. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 30 May 2019

Congratulations @ECB_cricket for winning the opening game of the World Cup 🏟 2019 vs @OfficialCSA.. how good was @benstokes38 batting and that catch 👌well done @ImranTahirSA my brother you bowled well 🤗🏆🏏 @ICC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 30 May 2019

Truth be told we have only one batsman who averages over 50 in wcups and champs trophy. That stat says something about our batting in tournament cricket🤷‍♂️ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) 30 May 2019

Speaking after the match, England captain Eoin Morgan expressed happiness and said, “Delighted to be off and running in this tournament. It’s more satisfying than normal. We were very good today, the wicket didn’t allow us to execute our plan which is to try and score quite a considerable total, but I thought the maturity and smart cricket we played shows the effort we put in the last two years and the experience as well. Extremely impressed.””