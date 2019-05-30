England vs South Africa ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Confident England look to make a positive start

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, Eng vs SA Squad, Players List: England take on South Africa. (Reuters)

World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa ODI Squad, Players List, Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: The 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway today with hosts England locking horns with South Africa at The Oval in London. Both the teams have never won the tournament and would be looking forward to make a positive start at the quadrennial event. The Eoin Morgan-led English side are currently in supreme form and will go into the tournament after completing a 4-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series.

South Africa, on the other hand, will miss the services of Dale Steyn, who has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury that he picked up in the recently concluded IPL season. In the absence of the 35-year-old, all-rounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius are in the frame to replace the pacer. However, South African skipper Faf du Plessis while addressing a press conference on Wednesday made it clear that the emphasis will be on picking wickets.

 

Head-to-Head record in World Cups

England and South Africa have met six times in World Cups, with both teams having won thrice. England won the tie both the times the teams faced off in the 1992 World Cup. South Africa convincingly got the better of England the next three times they met in the tournament – by 78 runs in 1996, by 122 runs in 1999 and by 9 wickets in 2007. At the 2011 World Cup, the two sides were involved in a very low-scoring encounter in Chennai, with England winning by 6 runs after having put up a total of 171.

England vs South Africa: At Oval, a beginning

With recalibrated England taking on underachievers South Africa on Thursday, a highly-anticipated World Cup tees off. [MATCH PREVIEW]

Hello and Welcome!

Squad:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, James Vince, Liam Dawson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris

