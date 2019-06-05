England vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Pakistan post 348/8 against England in trouble in run-chase

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak): Mohammad Hafeez headlined a return to form for Pakistan’s batsmen at the Cricket World Cup, making 84 off 62 balls in the team’s 348-8 against ragged England on the world-record batting strip at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan bounced back from being dismissed for 105 in its heavy opening loss to West Indies by setting a competitive target for England, which was uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, except for Chris Woakes, who took three fine catches in the deep.

England vs Pakistan Updates

When will England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Where will England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

