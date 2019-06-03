England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where is ENG vs PAK?

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After failing drastically against West Indies in their opening fixture, Pakistan would hope for a better show from their batsmen as the team prepares itself to take on hosts England on Monday. The Asian side were bundled out on 105 in just 21.4 overs and the pressure will remain the same against a fiery English bowling line-up.

England, on the other hand, would like to carry forward their rock-solid form in ODI cricket. The team started their campaign on a high note and secured a convincing 104-run win against South Africa in the tournament opener. The entire English unit is in impeccable form and Ben Stokes, the all-rounder, shone with both – bat and the ball in their previous fixture. Jofra Archer, England’s latest inclusion in their ODI side is another bowler to watch out for. After having a great outing in India during the Indian Premier League, the Barbadian born English cricketer picked three wickets in the seven overs he bowled against the Proteas.

When will England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Where will England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash?

England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.