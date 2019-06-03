England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: England elect to bowl, Pakistan brings in Shoaib Malik

Toggle Menu
England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match Live Score: England started their campaign on a high note and secured a convincing 104-run win against South Africa in the tournament opener.

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: England take on Pakistan. (Reuters)

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat in their second World Cup fixture at Nottingham. England have dropped Liam Plunkett and brought in Mark Wood. “We have one change: Liam Plunkett is out and Mark Wood comes in. It’s because we want extra pace,” said Morgan. Pakistan have also made two changes, bringing in Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik for Imad Wasim and Haris.

After failing drastically against West Indies in their opening fixture, Pakistan would hope for a better show from their batsmen as the team prepares itself to take on hosts England on Monday. The Asian side were bundled out on 105 in just 21.4 overs and the pressure will remain the same against a fiery English bowling line-up. Asked about the previous match loss against West Indies, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “The short-ball v West Indies was just a one-off I think. We have played five ODIs – not thinking about the losses.” England, on the other hand, would like to carry forward their rock-solid form in ODI cricket. The team started their campaign on a high note and secured a convincing 104-run win against South Africa in the tournament opener.

Live Blog

Jofra Archer causes troubles

Shaping the ball away from the left-hander, getting extra bounce from the pitch, beating the batsmen few times in the over, Jofra Archer picks off right where he left. PAK 14/0 in 2 overs

Fakhar Zaman makes a statement

Two boundaries in the first over from Fakhar Zaman's bat. Zaman was hard done by in the previous game by a short ball but he showed promise hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. An ordinary start from Chris Woakes. PAK 9/0 in 1 over

First innings underway

Chris Woakes with the new ball. England openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq should expect more short stuff after their dismal show against West Indies. 

Pakistan bank on experience

Pakistan have included veteran Shoaib Malik into the side against England. Expect Mohammad Hafeez and Malik to chip in with a few overs to make up for the fifth bowler's absence. 

Head-to-head at Nottingham

England have won five out of eight matches against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They haven't lost an ODI against Pakistan at this venue since September 1, 1996. 

Changes in playing XI

England replace Liam Plunkett with Mark Wood. Pakistan bring in Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik to replace Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim.

Playing XIs

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

TOSS!

England have won the toss and elected to field first. 

TOSS UPDATE

Eoin Morgan wins the toss, elects to bowl first. 

What happened in their previous fixture

Both the teams will be playing their second fixture of the tournament. In their previous fixture, England secured a convincing 107-run victory over South Africa, while Pakistan were demolished by West Indies bowlers.

After bundling out Pakistan on 105 in 21.4 overs, Windies chased the target in just 13.4 overs. 

Weather update

The captain winning the toss might look to bowl first at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The partly cloudy conditions and the wind blowing at 24 km/h may help the bowlers to trouble the batsmen with the new ball. 

WATCH: England players arrive at the venue

The hosts have arrived at the venue.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between England and Pakistan. The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham and will start at 03:00 pm (IST). After failing drastically against West Indies in their opening fixture, Pakistan on Monday would hope for a better show from their batsmen. England, on the other hand, would like to carry forward their rock-solid form in ODI cricket and secure their second win of the tournament.     

SQUADS:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

