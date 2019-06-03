England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: England elect to bowl, Pakistan brings in Shoaib Malik

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat in their second World Cup fixture at Nottingham. England have dropped Liam Plunkett and brought in Mark Wood. “We have one change: Liam Plunkett is out and Mark Wood comes in. It’s because we want extra pace,” said Morgan. Pakistan have also made two changes, bringing in Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik for Imad Wasim and Haris.

After failing drastically against West Indies in their opening fixture, Pakistan would hope for a better show from their batsmen as the team prepares itself to take on hosts England on Monday. The Asian side were bundled out on 105 in just 21.4 overs and the pressure will remain the same against a fiery English bowling line-up. Asked about the previous match loss against West Indies, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said, “The short-ball v West Indies was just a one-off I think. We have played five ODIs – not thinking about the losses.” England, on the other hand, would like to carry forward their rock-solid form in ODI cricket. The team started their campaign on a high note and secured a convincing 104-run win against South Africa in the tournament opener.