World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs England Highlights: Pakistan win by 14 runs

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs England Highlights: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday as the World Cup’s first centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler were not enough to help the hosts and pre-tournament favourites overhaul the huge target of 349 set for them.

England had won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat, banking on the pace of fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer for early wickets and no doubt hoping to recreate the way the West Indies skittled Pakistan out for 105 on Friday. That defeat was Pakistan’s 11th successive loss in one-day internationals, including a 4-0 series defeat to England in the run-up to the World Cup.

After Pakistan set 349, England had a poor start with opener Jason Roy (8) being removed by spinner Shadab Khan in the third over. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root cautiously took the score past 50. But left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz got rid of Bairstow (32) to give England second blow in the ninth over. England skipper Eoin Morgan couldn’t stand long and was bowled out by Mohammad Hafeez who had made 62-ball 84 during Pakistan innings. In the 22nd over, England faced the fourth jolt hen all-rounder Ben Stokes edged Shoaib Malik and the ball went straight to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahamed. Earlier, half-centuries by Mohammad Hafeez (84), Babar Azam (63) and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) powered Pakistan to the big total.

