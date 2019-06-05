World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs England Highlights: Pakistan win by 14 runs

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs England Highlights: Pakistan beat England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday as the World Cup’s first centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler were not enough to help the hosts and pre-tournament favourites overhaul the huge target of 349 set for them.
England had won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat, banking on the pace of fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer for early wickets and no doubt hoping to recreate the way the West Indies skittled Pakistan out for 105 on Friday. That defeat was Pakistan’s 11th successive loss in one-day internationals, including a 4-0 series defeat to England in the run-up to the World Cup.
After Pakistan set 349, England had a poor start with opener Jason Roy (8) being removed by spinner Shadab Khan in the third over. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root cautiously took the score past 50. But left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz got rid of Bairstow (32) to give England second blow in the ninth over. England skipper Eoin Morgan couldn’t stand long and was bowled out by Mohammad Hafeez who had made 62-ball 84 during Pakistan innings. In the 22nd over, England faced the fourth jolt hen all-rounder Ben Stokes edged Shoaib Malik and the ball went straight to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahamed. Earlier, half-centuries by Mohammad Hafeez (84), Babar Azam (63) and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) powered Pakistan to the big total.
Pakistan win by 14 runs
VICTORY! Pakistan have beaten tournament favourites- England by 14 runs to end their 11-match losing streak! Pakistan have showed a lot of character! This is the first time that England have lost an ODI at home when chasing since September 5th 2015: 21 matches ago ENG- 334/9 after 50 ovs
Two in two for Wahab!
OUT! Wahab Riaz gets 2 in 1 over, Woakes is gone for 21 ENG- 320/8 | England need 29 runs in 12 balls
GONE!
GONE! Slower-ball bouncer, well disguised from Wahab Riaz does the trick! Moeen Ali is out for 19 ENG- 320/7 | England need 29 runs in 13 balls
Thriller in Trent Bridge:
Moeen Ali smashes 15 runs of Amir and it turning out to be a Thriller in Trent Bridge: Three overs left and England need 38 runs!
Another Milestone for England
Most consecutive 300+ ODI totals:
6 Australia in 2007
6 England in 2019 *
5 Sri Lanka in 2006
5 India in 2017
Can England do it?
England need 53 runs from the last four overs with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes in the middle. Can they chase it down?
Anti-climax
But Buttler doesn't last long and is dismissed of the very next ball This is a huge wicket for Pakistan ENG 289/6, 44.4 ovs | England need 60 runs in 32 balls
Century
100 for Jos Buttler | Gets there with a boundary, 9th in ODI cricket and couldn't have come at a better time. His 75-ball ton is the fastest ever in a World Cup by an England player
9 ovs left in the day!
ENG need 86 runs in 54 balls at 9.55 rpo. Moeen Ali is there with Buttler. Ali scores at a run-ball towards the death and is a more effective power-hitter against spin will he take a risk against Shadab or does he take it deeper with Buttler at the other end? Whose side are you on?
Joe Root is gone
OUT! Joe Root is caught at backward point by Hafeez for 107. he cannot believe it. Shadab Khan gets his second wicket of the night. England's mainstay is gone, how big is this moment? ENG- 248/5 after 38.5 ovs England need 101 runs in 67 balls.
Century for Joe Root
100 for Joe Root | 15th in ODI cricket and what a time to get it. Brings it up in just 97 balls He is now the second Englishman to hit two World Cup hundreds. What a time to get it. ENG- 244/4 after 37.5 ovs | England need 105 runs in 73 balls
England fightback
Joe Root, Joss Buttler lead England’s fightback | Root is nearing his century while Buttler is unbeaten on 63. STATS: Root & Buttler v spin today: 81 for 0 off 67 balls (false shots 6%)| ENG- 231 /4 after 36 ovs England need 118 runs in 84 balls.
Fifty up for Jos Buttler
Buttler smashes six on the final delivery of the 31st over by Shadab Khan to reach his half-century. Buttler and Root have kept England's hope alive. England: 211/4 after 34 overs
England changing gears
The last three overs have fetched 33 runs for England and it seems like they are now shifting gears. Pakistan attacking with spinners but England counter-attacking with Root and Buttler. Really interesting phase of play going on. ENG- 166/4 after 27 ovs
Halfway Mark
ENG- 148/4 after 25 ovs. England still need 201 from the next 25 ovs | Root and Buttler in the middle, can they get it? This partnership - between Root & Buttler - is likely to be decisive if the Three Lions have to complete a World Cup chase
STAT ATTACK
England today
v Pace: 75 for 1 (12 overs) - Run Rate 6.25
v Spin: 53 for 3 (11 overs) - Run Rate 4.81
Stokes is gone
WICKET! Stokes' under-edge is taken by Sarfaraz, he is gone for 13. Shoaib Malik picks up his first wicket. Once again it is the spinners who are doing maximum damage for Pakistan. Malik's delivery hurried on to Stokes who went for the cut but a thick outside-edge was taken cleanly by the keeper. England under pressure! ENG- 118/4 after 21.2 ovs
Fifty for Root
FIFTY! For Joe Root in 47 balls. 32nd ODI fifty! England needs him to keep going to chase down 349.
Hundred up for England
100 up for England after 17.1 ovs! Joe Root is holding fort at one end, giving him company is Ben Stokes on 5. ENG- 101/1 after 17.1 ovs
England lose their skipper
BOWLED! Mohammad Hafeez strikes! Captain Morgan is gone for 9. This is the wicket that Pakistan wanted. It was a slower one which drifted in through the air and Morgan was caught in two minds- whether to go front or back and in the end is stuck nowhere in the crease. England under pressure. ENG- 86/3 after 14.5 ovs
Drinks!
Time for drinks! Joe Root looking good on 35 while giving him company is captain Morgan. However, Pakistan's over rate is slightly poor ENG- 85/2 after 14 ovs
England under pressure
Now it would be interesting to see how this batting line up of England responds to the combination of a challenging total and WC pressure." ---- Add to it, the pressure of being the tournament hosts. ENG- 80/2 after 13 ovs
Caught-behind!
Caught-behind! Jonny Bairstow is gone for 22, Wahab Riaz has picked up his first wicket of the innings. It was a faint edge into the gloves of Sarfaraz. Skipper Eoin Morgan has walked into the middle. Pakistan are applying the pressure. ENG- 60//2 after 9 ovs
SIXXX
SIXXXX! First one of the innings for ENG and comes from the bat of Jonny Bairstow. ENG- 28/1 after 4.4 ovs
A poor outing for Roy
Today has not been a good day for Jason Roy. In the field he cost England -18 runs and now with the bat, his 8 (7) is considered to have cost England -28 runs. Overall that produces a Match Impact of -46 runs. (cricstats)
Strike One!
LBW! Early wicket for Pakistan as Shadab traps Jason Roy plumb in front. Roy walks back unhappy! Seems like he was given a sendoff by the Pakistani players. ENG- 12/1 after 2.1 ovs
Back LIVE
England resume with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Shadab Khan will open the attack for Pakistan. Another occasion where teams are opting for spin against England at the start. HERE WE GO!
Pakistan- 348/8 after 50 overs
The boundary of the last ball and Pakistan finish at a mammoth 348/8 after 50 overs. But will it be enough? England need 349 to win! No team has ever chased down a total of 328 or more in a Cricket World Cup match. The biggest previous chase in the tournament was Ireland in 2011, beating England's first innings total of 327.
Another one bites the dust
Pakistan are losing wickets one after the other towards the end! This time it is Shoaib Malik who is gone for 8. PAK- 337/8 after 49.1 ovs
Pakistan losing wickets
Caught&Bowled! Sarfaraz is gone for 55, Woakes picks up the wicket. Moments later Wahab Riaz also falls for four while trying to up the ante. Woakes gets Sarfaraz and Wahab in one over, PAK- 327/7 after 48 ovs.
OUT!
Asif Ali departs while trying to go for the big hit! Guess who has walked in at no. 7? Shoaib Malik! When was the last time he played in a world cup for Pakistan? PAK- 311/5 after 46.1 ovs
Milestone!
300 up for Pakistan! Sarfaraz Ahmed reaches his FIFTY PAK- 311/4 after 46 ovs
Maximum!
SIXXXXX! Asif Ali deposits Jofra Archer over deep point for a maximum! Runs are flowing thick and fast now! PAK- 292/4 after 44 ovs
Hafeez is gone
WICKET! After being clubbed for a six, Mark Wood comes back well to get rid of Hafeez who is out for a well made 84! Smart catch by Woakes. Vital breakthrough for England. PAK- 279/4 after 42.4 ovs
SIXXXXX!
Hafeez has hit it right of the middle of the bat and the ball sails over the short boundary. over backward square leg for six! Fantastic hit. The ball was coming at a speed of 146 kmph! but went even faster off the bat. PAK- 279/3 after 42.3 ovs
Moeen Ali's Impact
The off-spinner has bowled out his 10 overs and conceded 50 runs but most importantly picked up three wickets. Moeen’s bowling impact of +56 runs makes this his second-best bowling performance ever for England in ODIs. His best was when he took 3 for 28 (5) against Australia - also at Trent Bridge - last year. PAK- 257/3 after 40.3 ovs
Boundary
FOUR | That was a juicy full length delivery from Woakes and gets the treatment it deserves from Sarfaraz. The Pakistan captain cleared his front leg and taps into the gap with perfection, over mid-wicket for an easy boundary. Pakistan continues to motor along. PAK- 230/3 after 37.1 ovs
Big Wicket
Gone! Moeen Ali has picked up the big wicket of Babar Azam who is gone for a decent 63. PAK- 199/3 after 32.5 ovs
What makes Babar Azam so special?
Babar Azam has reached a half-century in four of his last six ODI knocks, with two of those coming at Trent Bridge. He is exceptional when coming down the track against spinners. His footwork has been exceptional against Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, thereby nullifying England's threat in the middle over. PAK- 175//2
FIFTY!
Babar Azam scores his first half-century of the tournament. PAK 165/2 in 28 overs