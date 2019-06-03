England vs Pakistan ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Pakistan up for another daunting task

Toggle Menu
Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak) ODI Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Pakistan would hope for a better show from their batsmen as the team prepares itself to take on hosts England on Monday.

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan (Eng vs Pak) ODI Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: After failing drastically against West Indies in their opening fixture, Pakistan would hope for a better show from their batsmen as the team prepares itself to take on hosts England on Monday. The Asian side were bundled out on 105 in just 21.4 overs and the pressure will remain the same against a fiery English bowling line-up.

England, on the other hand, would like to carry forward their rock-solid form in ODI cricket. The team started their campaign on a high note and secured a convincing 104-run win against South Africa in the tournament opener. The entire English unit is in impeccable form and Ben Stokes, the all-rounder, shone with both – bat and the ball in their previous fixture. Jofra Archer, England’s latest inclusion in their ODI side is another bowler to watch out for. After having a great outing in India during the Indian Premier League, the Barbadian born English cricketer picked three wickets in the seven overs he bowled against the Proteas.

SQUADS:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain

