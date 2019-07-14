Toggle Menu
England vs New Zealand: World Cup head-to-head

Hosts England take on New Zealand in the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 final on Sunday.

England, New Zealand meet each other for the tenth time this World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Hosts England take on New Zealand in the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 final on Sunday. England will expect another flying start from openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, who have combined in four successive century partnerships while New Zealand will attempt to go one better against Eoin Morgan’s side after losing the final against Australia four years ago in Melbourne.

Both the finalists have been participating in the World Cup since the tournament’s inauguration in 1975. The two sides have clashes in a total of nine matches since 1975 with England winning four and New Zealand winning the other five.

As we head into the final, here is how the two sides have performed in the past in the World Cup:

1975 – England beat New Zealand by 80 runs

1979 – England beat New Zealand by nine runs to reach the final

1983 – England beat New Zealand by 106 runs

1987 – New Zealand beat England by 2 wickets with 1 ball remaining

1992 – New Zealand beat England by 7 wickets with 55 balls remaining

1996 – New Zealand beat England by 11 runs for a thrilling start to campaign

2007 – New Zealand beat England by 6 wickets with 54 balls remaining

2015 – New Zealand beat England by 8 wickets

2019 – England beat New Zealand by 119 runs

England and New Zealand clash with each other for the tenth time in the tournament’s history and the result of the match on Sunday decides who lifts their maiden World Cup title.

