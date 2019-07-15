Ben Stokes produces best all-round performance for England in a World Cup

Ben Stokes was the hero of the World Cup final as England pipped New Zealand to the crown on Sunday. His performance throughout the World Cup, however, gives him the honour of having produced the best ever all-round performance by an England player in a single World Cup. He is the first England player to score more than 400 runs and take more than 5 wickets in a single World Cup.

Stokes’s 84* in the chase is the fourth highest individual score while chasing in a World Cup final. Aravinda de Silva (107* in 1996), Gautam Gambhir (97 in 2011) and MS Dhoni (91* in 2011) are the three who are above him on this list.

This is the fifth time a World Cup match was tied. Australia vs South Africa (1999), South Africa vs Sri Lanka (2003), Ireland vs Zimbabwe (2007), India vs England (2011) were the previous four instances a match was tied. Never had a 50-over World Cup match been decided in a Super Over before this.

Joe Root has broken the record for most catches in a single World Cup – 13. The previous highest number of catches in a World Cup was 11, taken by Ricky Ponting in 2003.

Tom Latham and Alex Carey finish the World Cup with the most fielding dismissals in this World Cup – 20.

Jofra Archer has produced the best ever performance by an England bowler in a single World Cup. He finishes the World Cup 2019 with 20 wickets, the most by an England player. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes took 18 and 16 wickets respectively. The most number of wickets in a single World Cup by an England bowler was 16 – taken by Ian Botham in 1992.

Matt Henry took the most wickets in Powerplay 1 in this World Cup – 8. Sheldon Cottrell, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes all took 7 each.

Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Starc both took 12 wickets in the middle over through this World Cup, making them the two most effective middle overs bowlers.

Liam Plunkett’s 3/42 in the final was the second best performance for England in a World Cup final. Derek Pringle’s 3/22 in the 1992 World Cup remains the best.

Kane Williamson has broken the record for most runs by a captain in a single World Cup. He scored 578 runs in World Cup 2019. Mahela Jayawardene, with 548 runs in the 2007 World Cup, was the holder of this record previously.

There were seven batsmen who scored more than 500 in this World Cup. Before this World Cup edition, there were only eight instances of a batsman crossing 500 runs in a single World Cup.