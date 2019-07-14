England vs New Zealand, Lord’s Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: No rain predicted

Toggle Menu
England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Final, Lord's Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: Rain is predicted to stay away from Sunday’s final. Bright sunshine is forecast in the morning.

The Cricket World Cup trophy on display at Lord’s in London (File Photo)

England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Final, Lord’s Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: England and New Zealand will face off in a historic battle for the World Cup crown at Lord’s in London on Sunday. Neither team have won the title before this, and so a new nation is set to be world champions.

England enter the final as favourites to take the title against underdogs New Zealand on Sunday.

Lord’s Weather Forecast

This World Cup has created a record for having the most washed out matches, but rain is predicted to stay away from Sunday’s final.

Bright sunshine is forecast in the morning. Clouds are expected in the afternoon, as is an increase in wind speed, which could assist bowlers.

Lord’s Pitch Report

The Lord’s pitch has favoured the team batting first throughout this World Cup, and the team winning the toss on Sunday can be expected to go the same way. England have looked like a dangerous side when batting first. In three of the four matches here in this World Cup, the side batting second has been bowled out.

