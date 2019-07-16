Final retold

SOMETIME NEAR midnight on Sunday in London, a notification would have popped up in the phone screen of Kane Williamson. A text message that would have read: “I was proud of you and what the team has achieved. I look forward to seeing you back home on your surf.”

It’s past noon in New Zealand, several hours after the epic World Cup final, and David Johnston, the man who texted the New Zealand captain, has not slept through the night but has been ruminating in the morning about the greatest match of all time. He is Kane Williamson’s mentor and coach from childhood and sat through the Sunday night, tensed on the couch at his grandchildren’s place in Christchurch.

A calm logical man of order and method, like Kane, but he has one superstition: he doesn’t move from his place when Williamson is batting. On Tuesday night, Williamson’s batting didn’t make him frozen to one place for a long time but his team’s bowling did. Johnston barely moved, sitting here transfixed during the chase. Cricket consumed his night. Hope, joy, worry, shrug at fate, a fist at the rules, and a sigh at how a boundary rule ended it all.

“I just don’t understand it. I don’t understand the boundaries rule. It takes away from the craft and skill of this most beautiful game in the world. England deserved to win – they played attractive cricket but what a way to get there,” Johnston tells The Indian Express. He readily agrees to relive the epic moments from the match, in a chronological order.

The first event that crops up was what he made of the decision at the toss and the pitch. “Once again, Kane had made the right call. Three-fourths into the match, it became evident that it was a slow-seaming sort of a pitch where 255 runs would be a good score. And New Zealand, in this tournament, have defended better than chasing. So, Kane did the right thing.”

The first significant episode that came up in the chat was Ross Taylor’s lbw. Felt robbed there, Dave? “Well, it was an iffy decision but umpires do make mistakes. I think Guppy (Martin Guptill) shouldn’t have wasted the review after his lbw. Taylor then could have gone for the DRS. It was a huge moment to say the least. Kane didn’t stay long but the rest fought and I was happy with the score. Thought, probably 10-15 more runs would have been great but this is the World Cup final we are talking about. The pressure of a chase can get stifling for the very best. So, I was feeling okay.”

But the man who coaches Kane doesn’t miss much. You mention Mitch Santner and he immediately laughs, “only if he hadn’t ducked that last ball, eh? That’s the pressure I am talking about. It does strange things. He knows it was the last ball, he knew he had to swing at it — and when I saw it was the bouncer, I was hoping for an top-edged four! But he ducked. Was he hoping it would be wide, I don’t know. Who would have thought that ball also would end up playing a small role in defining the margins in the end.”

The chase began. Trent Boult served up a cracker of a nip-backer first ball to Jason Roy but the umpire didn’t agree with his scream of a plea for lbw. “I thought that was out. I didn’t exactly jump up but I was urging Kane to go for the DRS.”

And the replays showed it was clipping the leg stump. “Had it been given, especially with the way Matt Henry – how good he has been for us this tournament, hope his efforts don’t go unnoticed – (Don’t worry Dave, Rohit Sharma and India would remember him) and Boulty bowled. So many play and misses, rapped on the pads – and had they Jason out, it would brought every one very early in the game. Morgan, Root, Stokes – and who knows then what could have happened?!” That laugh again. “But at 80/4, or whatever, I thought we are in good space.”

Williamson brought on Colin de Grandhomme for some medium pace. “Colin was the right call. It was a pitch that suited him. A bit up and down, ball holding up occasionally – perfect for Colin. He even created a chance against Jonny, didn’t he but it wasn’t an easy caught-and-bowled chance. It was clear in the morning that it wasn’t going to be a turning wicket. We saw that when Adil Rashid bowled. The quickies and the medium pacers were the answer.”

When England hit panic station in the middle, Johnston was hopeful.

“That’s pressure. I thought at that time this could be ours. Because apart from the game against Australia, England haven’t chased well and Roy had made sure in that game that lower middle order won’t be tested. Under pressure, I thought they might succumb but I was wary of Jos Buttler. People see him as a hitter but I don’t: he always seem calm and collected, and in control out there. So I was a bit worried about him.”

Did he fret about Ben Stokes, the boy who was born in New Zealand? “Ha! I knew he is a scrapper, always ready for a fight on the field. I knew he won’t give up but it was Buttler who first settled down the nerves. His knock was crucial and how well did Stokes respond. Magnificent effort from the lad.” And then Buttler fell, slicing one to deep point. Johnston got up from his couch. But he still wasn’t sure about the game.

“I thought it was a bit late-ish but I was watching to see if pressure creates mind games on the other batsmen.” It certainly did, and even as Stokes stood, few others began to fall. “But the run-rate was always manageable – Jos and Stokes had ensured that. So, I was thinking wickets at that stage. Else, English win wasn’t out of question. I remember you messaged me that this is done now or something like it and I told you, didn’t I, it was tight. Hold on!”

But Dave, surely even you must have thought it was over when Stokes hit that ball in the sky in the second-last over?

“Oh yes. Especially I knew it was Boult out there. Not sure what I was thinking at that point but I was hoping he would take it. He did take it but he stepped back. You know the funny thing, I have seen him so many times in similar situations — he would catch the ball, throw it in the air, step out of the boundary, get back and catch it. This time, it was almost as if he forgot where his foot was. How close he was to the boundary.” Pressure? “Hmmm, maybe intense focus to shut out everything — that he was only looking at the ball and trying to catch it in the first place. The head is a strange place in such situations. You never know what thoughts swirl inside it.”

It came down to 15 from the last Boult over. “I was confident that time, for the first time in the chase really. Boult is extremely hard to get away for so much and he started with two dot balls too.” Then came a six – “You are bound to be hit a boundary or two in that scenario. No sweat. I was calm and chilled then.”

‘Strange game’

Then came those overthrows that now the cricketing world is debating over. “It was such a strange feeling. I sat there watching the ball roll away, I didn’t even know what to feel. Not anger but it was weird. The rules are the rules as umpires interpret it, I guess. But tell you what, just imagine if the ball had not gone to the boundary. England, Stokes certainly gave that impression, wouldn’t have run. They wouldn’t have taken three runs or whatever. Only because it went over the boundary, they got that. It was such a strange game.

“It was as if it wasn’t meant to be this time for us. That’s the feeling I think I got then. I just sat there, gaping at the telly and mumbling something about fate to my wife.”

But then, Stokes decides to pat the last ball away, a full toss, to try running a two.

“I think he predetermined it, that he won’t go for a big shot. He would have probably preferred turning it for two runs. Had it been any other match other than the final, I think he would have stood there and smashed it for a six. But probably if it weren’t the final, Boult too might have nailed the yorkers as he did against Australia. Pressure. You have to evaluate and chose options. Good to have a clear mind. That’s what Kane does. That’s what Stokes did too there, I thought. Good on the boy.”

Left-arm seamer Trent Boult just couldn’t get to his ideal self in the Super Over. “Yes, he couldn’t. Safe to say it wasn’t his best over. Full tosses and length balls.”

Was he fine with the choice of Jimmy Neesham and Martin Guptill, considering the opener hasn’t been in great form. Why did Kane chose to go with him?

“It was the right decision. Two things. One, Guppy can hit the ball long and hard, and he had showed a semblance of form earlier in the day. Also, at that stage, the bowler isn’t going to bowl those outswinger and inswingers that you see at the start of a regular innings. This is the Super Over. They bowl it like the last over of the game. So, Guptill wasn’t in danger of nicking an outswinger to a packed slip cordon. The ball was either going to be really full, almost yorkers, or slower or bouncers. His game could handle that. Secondly, he is the best runner between wickets. They would need to run quick twos, and he was perfect. But that was the irony that this great game threw at us, right. He was run out in the end.”

So were New Zealand – run out by boundary rules.

Johnston hears about how Kane held his composure and humour, even at press conferences and asks “how did the media react?” And is chuffed when told that an Indian journalist actually stood up and applauded him for the way he held himself during the match. “That’s fantastic. Kane is a class operator. This was a great game for cricket’s profile but very cruel .”