World Cup 2019 Final LIVE, England vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: England, New Zealand aim for maiden title

World Cup 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Hosts England will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand unit as both the sides hunt for their maiden World Cup glory in the summit clash at Lords on Sunday. It took England 27 years to reach the final of the showpiece event and they would like to make the most out of the opportunity in front of their home fans.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will have a shot at redemption after failing to win the title in the previous edition. The team went down in the finals against Australia four years ago. The team will once again look up to their skipper Williamson who has been the standout performer among the Kiwis in the tournament. Leading the side from the front, the skipper has amassed 548 runs in eight innings, which includes two centuries and an equal number of half-centuries.
There is very less chance of weather playing a spoilsport as it is expected to be bright and sunny in London. A full 50-over a side contest is on the cards as rains are unlikely to hinder the match.
Ross Taylor's journey back to Lord’s
The boy who would run out to take covers off the pitch at Lord’s before games, the child who would sell scorecards at the famed arena, the teenager who would gulp his breakfast at a nearby hostel and rush out to the most famous cricket stadium in the world — he will now play a World Cup final at the same ground on Sunday. Cricketing dreams don’t get more romantic than that. Ross Taylor is that lucky man. [READ MORE]
Battle of contrasts as ENG, NZ vie for maiden title
England and New Zealand will face off in a historic battle for the World Cup crown at Lord’s in London on Sunday. Neither team have won the title before this, and so a new nation is set to be world champions. This will also be the first final since the 1992 World Cup not involving Australia or India. [PREVIEW]
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the World Cup 2019 final match between England and New Zealand. Both the sides are vying for their maiden World Cup glory and it's only a matter of time until we find out who's it going to be. Rain is unlikely to hinder the match as dry and sunny weather is expected in London today.