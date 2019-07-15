England win World Cup 2019 despite Super Over tie

England have won the World Cup 2019 on basis of hitting more boundaries than New Zealand in the final. The match was a tie after 50 overs as well as after the Super Over. This is the first time England have won the World Cup title. This is also the first time a 50-over World Cup has been decided after the Super Over.

A World Cup final has just been tied off 50 overs, tied off the Super Over, and decided by superior boundary count. Let that sink in.#CWC19Final | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/gCQinnPJAV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Toss: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first.

First Innings: Every New Zealand batsman got into double figures but only opener Henry Nicholls (55) reached a half-century in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the tournament host. Liam Plunkett (3/42), one of the understated members of the England team, took centre stage by removing captain Kane Williamson (30) and Nicholls in the space of 14 balls. The seamer also took the wicket of dangerous allrounder Jimmy Neesham (19). Chris Woakes plundered three Kiwi wickets as well, giving away 37 runs in his 9 overs.

Tom Latham plundered 46 off 57 balls as the Black Caps stumbled to 241-8 by making 62 runs off the final 10 overs.

Second Innings: After a shaky start, England suffered the first blow in the sixth over when Matt Henry removed Jason Roy (17). Joe Root (7), who was struggling against the swing was sent back by Colin de Grandhomme when the score was 59 in the 17th over. Jonny Bairstow, who showed some resistance to New Zealand pacers, was removed by Ferguson after his knock of 36.

England needed a strong partnership to keep their title hope alive. And Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes did exactly that as the duo lifted England from being four down without even crossing 100. However, the departure of Jos Buttler (59) brought about a reversal of fortunes. Ben Stokes (84*) held one end up but kept losing partners. Four wickets fell in the last two overs, but Stokes did just enough to tie the match off the last ball.

Gamechanger: Ben Stokes did not have much of a role to play in the first innings, but he played one of the innings of his life in the second innings with the England side in crisis. When Jos Buttler came out to join him, England were struggling at 86/4 in the 24th over, their World Cup dreams threatening to evaporate. His 110-run partnership with Buttler brought the chase back to life. Not only that, with signs of mental exhaustion writ large on his face, he marshalled the England lower order to take the match to a Super Over by taking a single off the last ball. Not surprisingly, he was one of the batsmen nominated by England to bat in the Super Over.

Super Over: Stokes and Buttler came out to bat for England and plundered 15 runs in the one over bowled by Trent Boult. Jofra Archer took the ball for England, while New Zealand sent out Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham. Neesham got off to a great start but there was a run out off the last ball. England were awarded the match for their superior boundary count.

Brief Scores: NZ 241/8 (50 overs) | ENG 241 all out (50 overs)

Super Over: ENG 15/0 (1 over) | 15/1 (1 over)