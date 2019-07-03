Toggle Menu
England vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Both sides look to seize destiny

World Cup 2019, England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: England now have a much-needed momentum going into the final match against New Zealand on Wednesday. England have Jonny Bairstow in form, and their batsman Jason Roy back from injury and would aim to defeat an already hurting New Zealand, who recently lost to Australia in their last World Cup match by 86 runs.

The Black Caps are one point above England and are sitting in the third place, who are yet to qualify for the semi-finals, same as England. Even a defeat would not mark the end of either team’s chances of progressing into the knock-out stages as much depends on the result of Pakistan. Kane Williamson and his men would look to not leave anything to chance and rectify their mistakes from their last two matches on Wednesday.

Wednesday will decide the fate of two teams playing against each other - England and New Zealand. We bring to you all the live updates off the field ahead of the match, talk in the cricket fraternity as well as Predicted Playing XI

England, bidding to win their first World Cup, then kept things tight in the field, with Chris Woakes impressive and recalled paceman Liam Plunkett (3-55) once again taking wickets through the middle overs. "Winning a game like this, under the pressure we were under, can only stand us in good stead, potentially for the New Zealand game and hopefully after that," said Woakes. "You don't actually play much knockout cricket, so to put ourselves in the heat of the battle -- obviously we'd rather have qualified by now -- could potentially help us."

