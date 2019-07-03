Toggle Menu
England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch

England vs New Zealand (Eng vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match: England are up against New Zealand in a fate deciding contest at Chester-le-Street.

England are looking for their sixth win in the World Cup (File Photo)

England vs New Zealand, Eng vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: After defeating India at Chester-le-Street on Sunday itself, England now have a much needed momentum going into the final match against New Zealand on Wednesday. England have Jonny Bairstow in form, and their batsman Jason Roy back from injury and would aim to defeat an already hurting New Zealand, who recently lost to Australia in their last World Cup match by 86 runs.

ENG vs NZ Live Score, Updates

The Black Caps are one point above England and are sitting in the third place, who are yet to qualify for the semi-finals, same as England. Even a defeat would not mark the end of either team’s chances of progressing into the knock-out stages as much depends on the result of Pakistan. Kane Williamson and his men would look to not leave anything to chance and rectify their mistakes from their last two matches on Wednesday.

When will England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs New Zealand World Cup clash will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Where will England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

What time does England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash begin?

England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand World Cup clash?

England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

