England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: England win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand

England vs New Zealand, Eng vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss ane elected to bat against New Zealand in their last league fixture of the World Cup at Chester-le-Street. While England remain unchanged, New Zealand have brought in Tim Southee and Matt Henry in place of Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.
Both England and New Zealand will look to book semifinal spot. The hosts go into the match confidently after breaking India’s winning streak in Birmingham on Sunday. A defeat to New Zealand would leave the English at the mercy of Pakistan, which would then guarantee a playoff spot with a win over Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday.
Meanwhile, New Zealand, which won their first five matches, might be lacking some belief after losing to Pakistan and Australia back to back. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team’s chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
Mitchell Santner opens the bowling
With two right-handed batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy in the middle, Kane Williamson gives the ball to Mitchell Santner.
Lockie Ferguson misses out
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of Wednesday's World Cup match against England at Chester-le-Street by a hamstring complaint.
Milestone for Matt Henry
Matt Henry plays his 50th ODI today. Henry has taken eight wickets from six games he has played.
New Zealand make two changes
Tim Southee and Matt Henry make it into the playing XI replacing Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Toss update
Eoin Morgan wins the toss, elects to bat first.
Virtual quarter-final for England
Hello and welcome to England vs New Zealand live blog. It's an absolute must-win contest. If they win, they qualify for the semi-finals right away. If they don't win against New Zealand, they will have to depend on Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash.