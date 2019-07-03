England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: England win toss, elect to bat against New Zealand

England vs New Zealand, Eng vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss ane elected to bat against New Zealand in their last league fixture of the World Cup at Chester-le-Street. While England remain unchanged, New Zealand have brought in Tim Southee and Matt Henry in place of Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Both England and New Zealand will look to book semifinal spot. The hosts go into the match confidently after breaking India’s winning streak in Birmingham on Sunday. A defeat to New Zealand would leave the English at the mercy of Pakistan, which would then guarantee a playoff spot with a win over Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, which won their first five matches, might be lacking some belief after losing to Pakistan and Australia back to back. Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team’s chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.